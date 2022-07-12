East Helena school district updates for the upcoming school year

During the 2022-23 school year, the East Helena school district will not be continuing a program that provided free school meals to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of income.

A form will need to be filled out and returned to school for students to receive free or reduced-priced meals based on individual need.

According to the report “State of Childhood Obesity: Prioritizing Children’s Health During a Pandemic” released in October of 2020 by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, an American public health philanthropic organization, about 30 million U.S. children participated in the National School Lunch Program and about 15 million U.S. children participated in the School Breakfast Program prior to COVID-19.

Due to this number, Congress passed the $3 billion “Keep Kids Fed Act” to ensure all students had access to proper nutrition during the school year and summer. On June 24, Congress extended the program through the summer but added more limitations for the upcoming school year.

In the fall, low-income students above the poverty line will pay a reduced price for their meals instead of getting them free.

The food program has more flexible nutrition guidelines to cope with supply chain issues and staffing problems. There is also a higher reimbursement rate per meal for schools.

The school district is also acquiring a larger number of at-home COVID-19 test kits for students, faculty and staff during the 2022-2023 school year.

The school district's COVID-19 emergency declaration is still in effect. However, once this declaration ends, all policies (1900-1999) associated with the handling of COVID-19 will also come to an end.

The board voted to have Lewis and Clark County and the state conduct the school elections for School District #9 for fiscal year 2023. This takes much of the election work off of Kim Aarstad, the clerk/business manager for East Helena Public Schools, who stated she may have had to hire on more help if it was not voted by the board for the county to administer elections.

During the “Hear The Public” section toward the beginning of the board meeting, a resident brought up his concern about accommodating “furries” in schools.

According to furscience.com, “furries” are a diverse community of fans, artists, writers, gamers and role players. Most furries create for themselves an anthropomorphized animal character (fursona) with whom they identify and can function as an avatar within the community.

The board noted the concern about furries would be addressed in a later meeting.

The East Helena Public School Board will meet again on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the East Valley Middle School library.