East Helena school district approves raises for classified staff

East Helena Public Schools and the East Helena Education Support Association (EHESA) signed a memorandum of agreement to raise the basic compensation rate for classified staff.

“We have been really struggling, like everyone else, to find employees and keep employees, especially in a lot of the hourly paid positions,” said Superintendent of East Helena Public Schools Dan Rispens.

Michelle Lashway, president of EHESA and an instructional tutor, and Debbie Dunlap, vice president of EHESA and paraprofessional, have been hard at work with their association on the MOA since September 2022. They learned right before Christmas break that the MOA would go through.

“Nobody knew we’d be sitting here three years ago when we negotiated our contract (in 2019),” said Lashway. “Who knew we were going to be going through all of this, and we just felt like we needed to close that gap. We were sitting on wages that were too low.”

East Helena participates in a budget survey with other Class A schools of similar size around Montana to compare their pay rates. From this, East Helena and EHESA determined that an across-the-board pay adjustment was warranted to attract new candidates and focus on retention.

Many hourly workers within the district will receive an additional $2 an hour market adjustment. Kitchen aides will go from $11.90 to $13.90 an hour. Paraprofessionals will go from $12.90 to $14.90 an hour. School secretaries will go from $14.65 to $16.65 an hour. Maintenance pay was $14.24 and is now $16.24. Custodians made $13.90 and will now make $15.90. Instructional tutors or title I tutors will go from $18.90 to $20.90 an hour.

Bus drivers in the district will receive an additional $2.50 an hour market adjustment taking them from $15.90 to $17.90 an hour.

“Two dollars was always our goal,” said Lashway.

“Minimum,” added Dunlap.

“Absolute minimum,” agreed Lashway.

The market adjustments are effective for the 2023-24 school year, which typically starts on July 1. However, EHESA and the board put it into effect on Jan. 11, giving an extra five months of pay increase for these positions. Employees will see these increases in pay on their February paycheck.

“We rushed a meeting with our staff because we wanted to get this out to them prior to Christmas break so they knew something was in the works because if not I knew of quite a few people that were looking for jobs over Christmas break because they can’t make it,” said Dunlap. “When we started putting it out that this was in the works, I think it helped retain people who maybe would’ve looked (for jobs) over Christmas break.”

Rispens emphasized that the positions negotiated in the MOA have received cost-of-living adjustments for the past couple of years but that the pandemic made it more difficult for the district to compete with other hourly jobs. A quick Google search shows fast food restaurants such as Wendys in the area are willing to pay up to $16 an hour for a crew member.

As of early January, the district was advertising 12 unfilled paraprofessional positions.

“When we have 12 open positions in the district, that really puts stress on all of our systems. Teachers aren’t getting the help they need. The kids aren’t getting the help they need,” said Rispens. “We’re hoping that we can attract some candidates with the new rates of pay to fill some of those positions.”

The district is also looking for more bus drivers. No bus routes have been altered or canceled yet because the district is relying on substitute bus drivers and part-time workers doing full-time work.

“We’re always looking for bus drivers, and we train and help people get their license to be a licensed bus driver, and the nice part about working for schools, especially if you have kids, is you’re on the school schedule and off work when your kids are out of school,” said Rispens.

All of these positions for the district include participation in a state retirement system and a health insurance benefit. To access a job application, go to https://bit.ly/easthelenajobapp.

These pay adjustments led to the parties extending the deadline for the collective bargaining agreement to June 30, 2024, in the MOA.

“It’s a great school district to work in. You know everybody’s kids, everybody’s families. I think that’s really special,” said Dunlap. “... It really was a positive experience between the superintendent, the school board and our union. It really was so much different than I thought it would be. We worked together for the better of the school district, of the employees."