The East Helena school board has certified the election results in regards to the district’s mill levy that didn’t pass on the May 2 ballot.

“Part of what we have to do now is figure out how to get by without $334,000,” East Helena Superintendent Dan Rispens said at Monday's meeting. “... The problem with that is that people don’t see a lot of changes in the district even though a $334,000 mill levy increase didn’t pass.”

At the monthly board meeting, Rispens stated that the mill levy would’ve provided funds necessary to hire two certified teaching positions, a second grade teacher and a core teacher at East Helena High School, and hopefully another maintenance worker for next year.

Rispens said without the teacher at EHHS, there will be bigger class sizes in English and Social Studies classes. For the second grade teacher, there may be two or three sections of second grade over accreditation standards.

The proposed budget for next year is around $13,733,000 and the maximum budget allowed with the failed levy for next year is about $13,558,700 which leaves a projected shortfall of over $174,000. The final budget will be adopted by the board in August.

Some areas the district is saving money are eliminating five unfilled paraprofessional positions left over from COVID-19, which would save over $100,000. Rispens said that this means that “no one is getting laid off because there is no one working in those positions anyways.” The district planned for a 15% health insurance premium rate increase but settled at a 10% rate increase, which saved the district around $80,000.

The district is trying to prioritize projects for next year. Some of the high-priority projects under consideration are replacing some carpet in Radley Elementary School at around $10,0000, overlaying asphalt on Radley’s playground at an estimated $80,000 and more.

“The message today is we’re going to be able to function, meet accreditation and get our jobs done without the levy passing, but it’s not easy,” Rispens said. “There are going to be impacts, it's just that some of the impacts are going to be not necessarily super noticeable.”

Two board members, trustees Mark Diehl and Martin Balukas, were sworn in for another term and one new member, Tristan Ulmer, was sworn in. All three will serve on the board for three-year terms.

Ulmer took Breck Sheet’s seat. Sheet didn’t run again but served on the East Helena School Board for 15 years. Ulmer is a nurse at St. Peter’s Health, and she said that around 10 years ago, her family moved to East Helena for the schools.

“I have kids in the school system, and I’m going to continue to have kids in the school system for quite awhile, so I just want to be involved with the kids, their education and the community,” Ulmer said. “That’s my end goal.

The board was also reorganized for the 2023-24 school year, with Scott Walter. who’s been on the board for 16 years and chair since 2011. was picked as the chair again. Tyrel Murfitt who’s been the vice chair for two years was nominated as vice chair again.

“I’ve always appreciated the trust this board has placed in me to be the chairman, and I’ve said this every year since I’ve been here is it was never my intent to be sitting in this chair for as long as I’ve been,” Walter said. “It has offered me a lot of opportunities to do a lot of different things.”

Walter has one more month as the president of the Montana School Board Association and is on the board of directors for the Consortium of State School Board Associations, which, according to its website, is a “non-partisan, national alliance dedicated to sharing resources and information to support, promote and strengthen state school boards."