East Helena High welding students building pavilion for Camp Rimini

East Helena High School's welding students are hard at work this week building a steel pavilion that will house an exhibit by the Montana Military Museum at historic Camp Rimini.

Camp Rimini was established in 1936 and used as a training site for U.S. military "war dogs" from 1942-1945. Museum Director Raymond Read said the project is largely a way to honor the late David Armstrong Jr., a former U.S. Army sled dog trainer and co-founder of Race to the Sky.

Armstrong died in April 2021 at the age of 100. Read said the museum has been working with Armstrong's family to put something at the Camp Rimini site that would make Armstrong proud.

"He wanted to recognize that site," Read said. "It's just a parking lot right now, so we wanted to put something up there that would have information about what the site was all about."

Casey Harris, East Helena High's welding teacher since the school's inception, said his father is part of the Honor Guard in Helena, which is affiliated with the Montana Military Museum. This is how the class became aware of the Camp Rimini project.

"They reached out to us and asked if we'd like to be a part of building this pavilion," Harris said. "Any time we can do any community service, we like to do it. It's good for the kids to be able to see their name on something in the community."

Harris said the students are welding the parts that will make up the frame of the pavilion. Roofing and the displays inside the pavilion will be placed by the Montana Military Museum. Read said he hopes the final product will be both informational and useful for activities such as picnics.

According to Harris, this type of project instills both a strong work ethic and a sense of pride in his students. He said it helps teach the students about the importance of doing the job correctly.

This project includes some of the largest pieces the students have ever worked with, though they would tell you the precision welding required for smaller pieces is harder.

Juniors Carlos Estrada and Christian Ayers are both in their second year of welding at EHHS and agreed this was the largest project they've worked on so far.

"This one still has to be exact, but because the pieces are bigger, it is easier to work with," Ayers said. "It is also way more planned out."

Estrada agreed that the smaller projects that require more precision are more difficult, but this project presents a unique experience for him.

"You can more easily fix mistakes on bigger sized projects," Estrada said.

Harris said this is one of the first projects where the students get to work from reference blueprints. They spent a lot of time making sure it could be done in their welding shop. Additionally, the project presented many manufacturing challenges that the students hadn't dealt with before.

"It's a pretty cool feeling to know that we built that," Ayers said.

Read said the goal of the Montana Military Museum is to preserve Montana's military history. Camp Rimini is one of the more unknown sites, according to Read. They hope the finished product will help educate the public on what exactly Camp Rimini used to be.

According to Read, the museum provided all of the materials to build the pavilion structure.

"The idea is to better train the students," Read said. "It's a two-way street."

This project is expected to be completed in the spring when the pavilion can be assembled on site. According to Read, it's the second in a three-project effort that also included installing a stone bench memorializing Armstrong at Fort Harrison and setting up an Armstrong scholarship.

