Among educators from five states, East Helena Public Schools Instructional Coach Katherine Senecal stood out.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday during the Northwest Council for Computer Education (NCCE) technology conference in Tacoma, Senecal received the 2023 Outstanding Technology Teacher Award.

NCCE is a not-for-profit educational technology professional development organization. The conference was regional, with educators attending from Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

“I was very surprised. Instructional coaches, I don’t think, get put up for a lot of awards,” Senecal said. “I was very honored. It was so generous and thoughtful for someone to nominate me.”

Senecal originally planned on pursuing a career in psychology before switching to education, following in the footsteps of her mother and both grandmothers. She’s been in education for 18 years, with all but one year spent teaching at Radley Elementary School in East Helena. In 2020, she moved into her current role as an instructional coach.

“There’s a lot of kiddos where (school) is a safe place for them, and they love to learn. I wanted to be a part of that,” said Senecal.

As an instructional coach, Senecal works to build partnerships with teachers and to support them in their growth by co-teaching, co-planning, creating material, observations, reading engagement and more.

“I’m very lucky -- I work with an amazing staff at Radley,” Senecal said. “They’re all very open to any kind of support, feedback, and they’re all such great teachers. My job is very easy in that regard because they always go above and beyond.”

Senecal’s co-workers describe her as exemplifying “discovery, innovation, impact, teamwork and fun.”

“This brings me tremendous joy hearing that Katherine was selected as the educator of the year,” Radley Principal Gus Somerfeld said. “Although it was a surprise, it does not come as shocking news because she is such an exemplary educator. She is an incredibly valuable member of the Radley Elementary crew in the East Helena Public School District.”

Somerfeld added that he leans on Senecal to create a learning environment where the focal point is “success for all.”

Some highlights from Senecal's time at Radley include coaching an after-school all-girls For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Lego League robotics team, the TechnoTiger Queens, who won first place at state in Core Values this year. They also won the regional championship in Helena and first place in Core Values at regionals. The Core Values award goes to a team who exemplifies discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork and fun.

She also championed a grant from Farmers Insurance to establish a regulation room at Radley, which is essentially a space for children to enter to help establish some calm when they’re having trouble balancing their emotions from a hypoactive or hyperactive state. There’s a space for sensory needs, an exercise area, games and more in the regulation room.

“The regulation room is designed for anyone (on staff) to go in there and teach (students) to recognize how they’re feeling and find things that work with them to calm them down,” Senecal said. “... We are teaching children those skills because those are those skills you need as an adult to go ‘OK, I’m not feeling myself’ instead of using other means to do that.”

Senecal is the new coordinator of the 10th annual EdCamp MT-West on Aug. 23 that focuses on participant-driven professional development.

“It kind of gets roped into being just an East Helena thing, and it isn’t -- it’s open to any educators who would like to come,” she said. “The teachers come together and decide what they want to work on professionally then break off into groups and collaborate. It’s free, and there’s six renewal units.”

NCCE Executive Director Bobby Myers said that Katherine goes above and beyond her regular duties, from coaching to creating engaging videos and more.

“We are so proud to have a Montana educator be recognized by her peers as being NCCE 2023 Outstanding Teacher of the Year and appreciate her years of dedication and mentoring others,” Myers said.