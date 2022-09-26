COVID grads face college: Carroll focusing on student well-being, socialization, support

The world since COVID-19 has been a strange one to navigate, especially for first-year college students who spent more than half their high school careers dealing with the disruption of the pandemic.

“The thing I’ve been thinking about the most is this question of, ‘What are we seeing in the student population post-pandemic?’” said Jennifer Glowienka, senior vice president of academic affairs and dean of Carroll College.

The faculty and staff at the private Catholic college in Helena have been talking about the resilience and mental well-being of students, Glowienka said.

"The response to some kind of perceived failure is much more amplified (in incoming students)," she said. "That kind of panic, that stress, that real immediate fear of failure as opposed to, ‘I can do this. I can figure out a plan.’”

Glowienka noted that faculty have also brought up the concern that the attention span of students has shortened since COVID-19.

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of recent high school graduates are starting college. They endured a jarring transition to online learning, the strains from teacher shortages and profound disruptions to their home lives. And many are believed to be significantly behind academically, the Associated Press recently reported.

Colleges could see a surge in students unprepared for the demands of college-level work, education experts say. Starting a step behind can raise the risk of dropping out. And that can hurt everything from a person's long-term earnings to the health of the country's workforce.

To help address these concerns, Carroll College is focusing on student well-being, socialization and academic support.

For well-being, one campus resource is the Wellness Center located in Guadalupe Hall. Students in need can go there and find a nurse, three licensed counselors who offer free counseling, and a quiet relaxation room in the back that can be used to hang out or do homework.

Beth Demmons, a counselor at Carroll College’s Wellness Center, has started a weekly program called MindTap that meets every Tuesday and is open to all of Carroll. It aims to help students adjust to the environment of college and to develop skills that help to improve mental health and well-being such as meditation, mindfulness, self-care assessments, boundary setting, safe alcohol choices and more.

Around 10-15 students attended Demmons' weekly programs during the spring semester last year, mostly because it was offered as extra credit for psychology courses. Only one or two students have been attending her sessions this school year, which has left her pondering how to increase student use of the resources she is offering.

“The main question is, ‘How do students want this delivered to them? How do we make it so they can capitalize on this resource?’" she said. "I'm not sure but am open to ideas.”

Demmons said that in her three years working as a counselor for Carroll students, this is the first time she has had first-year students and their parents come to her before school started. She saw this as concerning at first and a possible foreshadowing of the state of students' mental health for the upcoming school year.

However, she noted that she now sees it as students learning to be proactive about their mental health and knowing their limits.

Along with the Wellness Center, there’s also a multi-department care team that works to be proactive and monitor struggling students even before classes begin, noted Glowienka.

For the socialization goal, college students once again can hang out safely in each other’s rooms and attend large gatherings.

Carroll College’s Residential Life and Housing team has also made a shift with a whole new staff at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The housing staff changed it so that resident assistants (RAs) no longer have to put on programs for their floors but instead are focusing more on intentional smaller interactions with their peers like coffee dates, game nights and more. The goal with intentional interactions is to try to make contact with every student to give them a connection to the college and someone they know they can speak with who can connect them to more resources if necessary.

Exchange programs have started up again at the college. Carroll currently has 21 students on campus from countries all over the globe, such as Israel, Brazil, Lebanon, Egypt, Iceland, China, Malawi and more. Carroll also has six Saints studying abroad -- four in Ireland and two in Spain, according to Shannon Ackeret, director of global education at Carroll.

As for academics, Glowienka highlighted two student resources in the basement of the library: the Communication Lab and the Writing Center. These programs both started in the fall of 2020, peak pandemic time.

At the Communication Lab, students can record their presentations and get feedback on them from Communications Professor Dr. Alan Hansen. This lab proved essential during COVID-19 when classes were online but students still had to record presentations to submit.

Through the Writing Center directed by Dr. Jeffrey Morris, students can make an appointment and get one-on-one feedback on their writing and papers before submitting them.

Glowienka noted that this school year, Carroll increased the number of introductory college writing classes to three sections instead of the one or two usually offered to meet demand.

Other academic coaching comes through the Saints Success Center that can connect students with schedule help, internships, tutoring, resumes, interviewing and more. The tutoring schedule was set up as soon as possible this school year as a resource for students.

Glowienka said around 20 Carroll staff and faculty recently took a Trauma and Resilience course from Florida State University that focuses on college student well-being in order to better care for and support students since the pandemic.

"We have an incredible faculty and staff who are dedicated to serving our students and who are committed to our mission as a liberal arts Catholic diocesan college and are engaged in the Helena community," said President of Carroll College John Cech.

Throughout all the ups and downs of life since the pandemic, Carroll has still seen growth.

“National trends show many colleges and universities continuing to shrink following the COVID-19 pandemic, with data showing that enrollments are down close to 5% year-over-year, and nearly 10% since the onset of the pandemic,” said Michael McMahon, Carroll’s vice president of student engagement and mission.

McMahon said Carroll is not following the national trend in lower enrollment numbers.

“This fall we achieved a 5% growth year-over-year in new undergraduate students (transfers and first-year students), and nearly 10% growth over two years when we were navigating the heart of the pandemic,” he said.

The college’s enrollment increased by around 3% this fall and 5% over the past two school years with a total of 1,180 students currently enrolled, noted McMahon. The first-year class along with transfers makes up around 350 of that total.

There has also been a 20% increase since last school year in the number of students living on campus, with about 950 undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, staff and some alumni living in dorms and the campus apartments.

“I think we have ambitions for greater growth, and we certainly have opportunities to do so,” said McMahon. “... I have reason to believe that within the state of Montana, our success, modest as it is, isn’t exactly the norm, that we’ve managed to continue to make some progress in a challenging time for higher education in this state.”

"I have never felt better about the future of Carroll! We have now completed our third successive fall of enrollment growth with 2.5 of those years having been in the middle of a global pandemic," said Cech. "Our enrollment team has a laser focus on student recruitment and retention. The dynamics for driving enrollment continues to change and I am pleased with our understanding of the new environment."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.