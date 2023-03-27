Helena High School senior Foster Smith lives up to his name – fostering a curiosity for life and all its labyrinths.

“I enjoy doing things for the sake of doing them,” said Smith. “I wouldn’t consider myself a super goal-oriented person as much as an experience-oriented person, and that takes me a lot of places.”

Smith’s family moved from Lincoln to Canada for five years before returning to Helena, where Smith has spent most of his high school years. His parents are both physicians, which has given them the flexibility to live in various places, such as New Zealand when Smith was a child. He has one younger sister.

Courtnay Crowell, Foster’s mother, describes him as “kind” and “curious.”

“He’s pretty self-directed,” said Crowell. “We’ve been so excited that (Buffy Smith) has worked with him so much in computers because his dad and I don’t really understand what he’s doing, but we’re just very proud of him.”

The 17-year-old Smith had always been into technology growing up, but he started to become very interested after joining a computer science (CS) class his sophomore year taught by his favorite HHS teacher, Buffy Smith. Last year, he took fifth in the nation in Java and also competed in other programming languages such as Python and C++.

“Despite having the same last name, Foster and I are not related,” stated Buffy in Smith’s nomination form. “He is, however, the type of person I would be happy to call a relative. Instead, I am privileged to teach him at HHS for the third year in computer science and second year in Cisco. He excels in both.”

Smith has earned 10 CS concurrent credits through Helena College, which is the maximum for the CS dual-credit program. He’s now doing a paid IT internship with Mountain-Pacific Health Care for eight hours a week after school.

“The IT department has been letting me read through some of their source code and getting more understanding in SQL (a programming language), which has been interesting,” said Smith. “It’s a good opportunity to work in a company that is similar to what I might be working in in the future.”

He also did an internship with Lewis and Clark County last summer with geographic information systems.

“It was two parts. Part of it was making ArcGIS StoryMaps, which is basically a drag and drop website thing for the public works department, and the other part was mapping Forestvale Cemetery with a GPS unit,” said Smith.

Last summer, Smith also participated in the Massachusetts Institute for Technology’s Beaver Works Summer Institute in Quantum Software, a four-week intensive program for high school seniors that teaches STEM skills through project-based and workshop style courses. He stated that it was virtual but still a good experience.

Other activities Smith participates in are Science Club, Key Club, band where he played the alto and tenor saxophone, piano lessons, cross country, National Honor Society and he’s the president of Business Professionals of America. In his free time, he enjoys writing programs, listening to podcasts, playing music and walking with his two dogs.

Smith also organizes and manages the meal planning spreadsheets for God’s Love and delivers food prepared by his church, Big Sky Unitarian Universalist, to the homeless shelter as well.

“I find it really gratifying (doing community service),” said Smith. “Also knowing that I am in a place of privilege -- I really want to give back and make sure I’m not being selfish and keeping it for myself.”

After high school, Smith is looking at MIT, Montana State University, University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto. He can also attend the University of Alabama for free with his National Merit finalist status. He’s hoping to be a professor and/or a researcher on the theoretical side of the fields of math or computer science.

“Like every parent, I want him to be satisfied, to contribute to making the world a better place and to be surrounded by people who love him,” Crowell said. “... It’s hard to describe Foster, but we are continuously surprised and pleasantly amazed by what he’s doing and how he’s growing.”