City water violation prompts some East Helena schools to use bottles

The pausing of corrosion treatment during the construction of a 1-million-gallon water storage tank to upgrade East Helena's well sites at McClellan Creek caused a few ripples for public schools.

The Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) field service group was doing a routine sanitary survey on Nov. 4, which is done every three years on public water supplies, when they discovered that some of East Helena’s corrosion control treatment was shut off during the project. DEQ then met with the East Helena Water Department to review the situation.

“Through discussions with the Department of Environmental Quality, it has come to the city’s attention that pausing this process during construction was in violation of current DEQ rules,” wrote the city of East Helena in a press release. “The city has been conducting water sampling around the city per DEQ requirements. The results have shown that the public water supply remains in compliance. The city is working with DEQ in hopes of expediting their review process to operationally start corrosion treatment at our Wylie well sources. This treatment at both the McClellan Creek and Wylie well sites will ensure we continue to produce and provide the safest public water supply possible.”

Dan Rispens, superintendent of East Helena Public Schools, notified students, staff and parents in his weekly email update on Nov. 15 of the water violation and school site testing. Due to the shutdown, the city was required to test water at four school sites that are on the city’s water: Radley and Prickly Pear elementary schools, East Valley Middle School and East Helena High School. Eastgate Elementary School is on its own well and doesn't require testing.

The results came back Nov. 23 and showed that all the schools came back negative for lead. However, Radley and Prickly Pear showed slightly elevated levels of copper in their water.

“Copper is naturally occurring, and our bodies require a certain amount for basic health,” Rispens wrote in an email update on Nov. 29. “But elevated levels of copper can cause gastro-intestinal discomfort, and long-term exposure to elevated copper levels can cause kidney and liver issues.”

When the water was first tested, the district provided bottled water to all four schools. As a precaution, they will continue to provide bottled water to Radley and Prickly Pear.

“We called Harrington Pepsi the first morning that we knew about this and asked them to deliver a pallet of water to each school, which they did right away,” stated Rispens. “So we have bottled water in all of the classrooms, and the teachers are asking the kids to keep and refill the plastic water bottles instead of throwing them away, if they don’t have their own water bottle, to cut down on waste.”

The district is encouraging students and staff to use personal water bottles if they have them, and to fill them at the filtered bottle filler stations. Drinking fountains without filters have been turned off at Radley and Prickly Pear. The district is working with suppliers to install a filtration system in the Radley kitchen where food for the district is prepared.

The DEQ stated that affected residents can run their water about 30 seconds before using it to flush out stagnant water in the interior piping and to inspect, clean or replace the aerators around the ends of their faucets because it can collect debris and affect overall water quality.

Rispens stated that the city is working on installing an anti-corrosion injecting system at the Wylie Drive well source, which is a main source of water for the four East Helena Schools. It is estimated to be installed by Christmas or New Year's Day if all the permits go through.

“It could be longer than that so as long as that takes, we’ll just keep making sure we use filtered water, making sure that we provide bottled water for the kids and teachers,” said Rispens.

“That’s our ongoing plan for now… For us, student safety and well-being is super important," he said. "Even though this isn’t a big deal, we’re not going to treat it like it’s not an issue. Making sure kids have safe, clean and healthy water to drink at school is just as important as anything else.”