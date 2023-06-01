Helena Public Schools' Project for Alternative Learning's (PAL) is graduating 23 students at 1 p.m. Friday at the Helena Middle School auditorium. HPS' Access to Success is graduating 36 students at the Helena Middle School auditorium at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Kaleb Dullum arrived at PAL his sophomore year from Capital High School, and PAL gave him a renewed sense of hope for finishing high school. He said he would’ve dropped out without being accepted into PAL, a place he called a family.

“The classes are smaller (at PAL), and the teachers actually get in and talk with you more,” Dullum said. “It’s not like read off a page, give you an assignment and leave you alone.”

Dullum finished all his credits to graduate in February but has continued to pick classes because he enjoys school. Dullum highlighted how a lot of the classes at PAL are outdoors, and it’s a block schedule, so they change every three weeks with grading mostly based on attendance. One of his favorite block courses was opera, and one of his favorite activities at PAL is playing ultimate Frisbee with Government, History, and World Cultures teacher Ryan Cooney.

Cooney described Dullum as always looking out for others, stating that when PAL goes on field trips, Dullum brings a bag full of snacks for anyone who may want them.

“In my career, I’ve worked with thousands of students, and Kaleb will always stand out to me as one of the kindest, most empathetic and just caring individuals,” Cooney said. “... To see a student like Kaleb come in with so much potential who just hates school because of all the crap that exists but then gets to settle in and rediscover that passion for learning.”

In his free time, Dullum works on lawn care and repairs cars with his dad in his free time. They’re now working on a 1974 Corvette together as his senior project to graduate from PAL. He and his dad have about 12 cars they’re working on or have worked on that he says taught him a lot about patience and swear words, he said.

“It’s been fun. We spent a lot of time sanding it down. It was like a jawbreaker with 12 layers of paint on it,” Dullum said. He stated they’re going to restore it to its original red color.

Dullum has joined the Navy to work in Aviation Support Equipment after high school.

“I just wanted to get out and move around, and I figured (the Navy) is a good way to do it. I’ve had a lot of family in the military,” he said.

Dullum has two older brothers, one at Capital and one who’s graduated. He said he would tell his first-year self to not be afraid.

“You’ll get to know everybody. Nobody is going to push you out or make you be by yourself,” Dullum said. “There’s always going to be someone (at PAL) that you can at least talk to.”