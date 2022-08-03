Central hosts neighborhood meeting to discuss traffic changes around Warren Street

About 30 people, mostly residents and families of the nearby neighborhood, gathered inside Central Elementary School for a neighborhood meeting to discuss proposed traffic changes to Warren Street with city officials.

And they shared some of the traffic issues that concern them.

Transportations Systems Director of Helena David Knoepke and Helena Transportation Engineer Mark Young gathered feedback from the community at the 90-minute meeting on Tuesday.

The four main areas of concern for attendees were parking around Central, the need for more speed control/stop signs, re-marking crosswalks, and bus and parent drop-off traffic.

Many residents expressed concern that Warren Street would be turned into a one-way street heading southbound, and that this would be a “Band-Aid fix,” causing more trouble to the surrounding streets.

The issue that was discussed the longest was parking around the school.

When the school was rebuilt three years ago, it was built bigger to prepare for a larger capacity of students.

This year, the school could have up to 350 students. However, parking was cut into with the new size of the building, and the fact that it's sandwiched between downtown Helena and a neighborhood.

Nick Radley, the principal at Central, stated that besides the staff parking area, the school district rents 13 parking spots for teachers from the city on Seventh Avenue and Lawrence Street, which isn’t enough for around the 35 staff members at the school daily, he highlighted. This leads to teachers and staff often parking in front of resident’s homes.

Multiple residents expressed the need for residential parking outside their own homes, especially in the winter time for the older demographic when the alleys have snow piled up. Sometimes, residents cannot even get out of the alleys because cars park in front of the exits, or there are cars lining both sides, making it very difficult to see to pull out into the street.

The idea of partnering with the Cathedral of St. Helena for teachers and staff to use some of their spare parking spots on weekdays was brought up as a possible solution.

Meeting attendees stated the need for more stop signs around Central because people like to “drag race” around the area. They pushed extra hard for a four-way stop at the popular intersection of Ewing and Eighth streets, where there is only a yield sign.

“I don’t like stop signs as a driver, but I appreciate them as a resident in a neighborhood with a neighborhood school,” stated resident Rick Tappan who lives on Eighth Avenue.

With the construction on Rodney Street, the streets around Central have seen a rise in traffic, revealing a possible need for more stop signs or speed bumps. The residents are worried about safety in the neighborhood, especially with the school year approaching.

“My car has been hit three times (this year),” piped up a resident in the back.

Crosswalks were also a hot topic, with some crosswalks around the school being unmarked.

“I was involved in trying to get the crosswalks re-marked, and I sort of resented the city and the school district saying, ‘Well we took the crosswalks out.’ When in fact, a crosswalk is where streets intersect. What you took out were the markings, you didn’t take out the crosswalk,” said one person who didn’t state their name.

Chad Newman, who lives directly across the street from Central, stated his concern over the school bus bump out area and how he is worried it could get some people killed.

This area can sometimes get three cars deep in traffic, and oftentimes, the school buses are not even the ones using these areas throughout the day.

The school bus bump out is used by police officers to pull people over, for lawn care workers, as an unloading area, for food delivery, and more. Also, the loading dock to the school is often blocked by the recycle trash bin parked in front of it, noted Newman.

Radley noted that the only times the school bus bump outs have to be clear is for morning drop off and afternoon pick up.

He stated that about one-third of the school’s population doesn’t live in the area around Central, and about 100 students are bused each day.

Resident Jo Berg stated how Cruse Avenue, down below the school, could be used as a designated bus area. However, this could lead to students having to use the concrete steps on the northside that become hazardous in the winter time with ice and snow.

A resident who bought a house on Eighth Avenue seven months ago had previously lived in Los Angeles noted how their children’s school in the big city did specific time intervals for parent drop-offs, and it helped with school traffic.

“From my experience as an elementary principal for a long time, there are a couple of things that can haunt an elementary principal. One is lunchroom movement and sound and noise, and two is drop-off and pickup,” said Brian Cummings, the assistant superintendent for grades PK-5 in Helena.

Everyone was thanked for their feedback and reminded that there is no quick fix, but the city and school district are trying to come up with the best solution for everyone.

Other school officials and staff attended the meeting via Zoom.

Cummings asked for some patience and grace as they all move forward and learn how to best use the school.

“This was our first year in the three new schools. We are learning how to use these schools. We were out in March (of 2020). We’ve never had a full school year (at Central),” said Cummings. “This was our first normal (school year).

The areas of concern and proposed solutions will be presented during a transportation systems update on public meetings at the City Commission’s Administrative Meeting held twice a month on Wednesday nights.