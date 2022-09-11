Carroll's Native American Studies class learns to throw atlatls

How long has it been since you tried something new?

On Sept. 8, Carroll College’s “Introduction to Native American Studies” class taught by Laura Marsh, a compliance officer for the Montana Historical Society, acquired a new but ancient skill: throwing atlatls.

“We have all the stuff at the Historical Society, which is where we all work with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO)," Marsh said. "(We) use it with kids usually for Archaeology Days that the Historical Society hosts every year. It got closed because of COVID the past two years, but it is supposed to happen this year but undetermined.”

State Archaeologist Jessica Bush, who used to teach the class, gave a guest lecture before the atlatl throwing.

Bush presented on the atlatl, which is a worldwide historic hunting weapon that pre-dates the bow and arrow by thousands of years. It’s made up of two parts: the dart and the atlatl. The dart is the long spear-like object that loads into the atlatl to be thrown. The atlatl is typically made of wood with a projectile point typically made of something hard like stone or shell. There are sometimes finger loops at the back and a weight in the middle of the atlatl.

According to Bush, the earliest known atlatl dates back to a cave in France 17,000 years ago. The earliest known North American one dates back to 10,000 years ago, said Bush.

The materials this weapon is made of are decomposable. However, ice patch archaeology has helped to preserve some of them. In Montana, in and around the Beartooth Mountains and Yellowstone National Park, some atlatls have been found preserved in ice. Bush noted the challenge is getting to these items in a timely manner before they are exposed to the elements again.

The motion of throwing an atlatl is like throwing a tennis ball launcher for your dog. Each Carroll student took at least two throws with the atlatls. Only one hit the target, although many tried.

Bush, Marsh and Laura Evilsizer, another state compliance officer, put on the atlatl throwing for the Carroll students. They all work for SHPO, which is a part of the Montana Historical Society.

Bush noted how hunting with atlatls during archery season in Montana (September and October) is legal but might not work as well as a bow and arrow because with atlatls, hunters have to stand up to get a good throw, which alerts their prey.

Also in her lecture, Bush noted her responsibilities as a state archaeologist involve national historic preservation. This involves the Montana State Antiquities Act and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), which “requires federal agencies to consider the impact of their actions on historic properties and provide the ACHP with an opportunity to comment on projects before implementation,” according to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s website.

Bush helps with education, research and policy review and is a resource for anyone and everyone. She also helps out but is not on Montana’s Burial Preservation Board. This board's purposes “are to protect from disturbance or destruction human skeletal remains, burial sites, and burial materials found on state and private lands in Montana and to resolve claims for repatriation of human skeletal remains and funerary objects,” according to the Burial Preservation Board’s site on Montana.gov.

The board has representatives from indigenous nations around Montana and has similarities with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Bush’s lecture also touched on tribal sovereignty, colonialism, exploitation and public and private resources. She noted this issue with many early anthropologists is that they would go into indigenous communities, write about them and make a lot of money off their books and movies while no money was going to the community they wrote about. In response to this, indigenous centered archaeology has emerged with the goal to “engage and empower indigenous people in their own preservation of culture and heritage,” stated Bush.

Another effort to decolonize archaeology and highlight tribal sovereignty is the establishment of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, who represent the unique values and interests of their people when it comes to government affairs.

“(The goal of this class) is to gain a broader knowledge of the different Native American nations that are in the U.S. today and that also were in all of the North American region in the past to sort of connect what it looked like in the past to what they still are in the present because they’re very much still thriving cultures. Then gaining a broader appreciation of the different traditional knowledge and other ways of life from our own,” stated Marsh while students threw atlatls in the background.