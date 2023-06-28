To those who worked with him, soon-to-be retired Walter "Butch" Biskupiak will leave behind a legacy as memorable as Carroll's campus aesthetics are pleasing.

"There isn’t a corner of this campus that doesn’t have his imprint on it," President of Carroll College John Cech said. "... His impact and legacy will never be forgotten. Butch will forever remain an integral part of Carroll’s story.”

Biskupiak, 66, started working at the college in February 1976 and hasn’t stopped since. He worked his way up from a night custodian to the director of facilities and grounds, and on June 30, he’ll retire after 47 years as a Saint.

Assistant Director of Facilities and Grounds Dan Byrd described Biskupiak as "loyal to the needs of Carroll College as anybody (he's) ever met." Byrd worked for Biskupiak when he attended Carroll as a student from 2006-2010 and started working for him in 2017. Byrd will become the director of facilities and grounds after Biskupiak retires.

"He takes his role super serious in ensuring Carroll is always up and running to the best extent we can," Byrd said. "He's always there in the case of an emergency."

When Biskupiak started working for Carroll, Guadalupe Hall was an all-girls dorm; it's mixed gender today. He has been a part of and seen about 10 separate building construction projects and over 25 internal remodeling projects on campus. He's served on the Staff Advisory Committee, Budget Committee and Master Planning Committee. Throughout his career, he has worked for five bishops, seven college presidents, three directors of facilities and worked with around 625 students, and he joked that “after a while it gets interesting when you have the kids of people you knew at Carroll.”

“The faculty and staff are amazing,” Biskupiak said. “I’ve been here so long that I’ve seen many people come and go. It’s just a great family.”

Biskupiak got an introduction to the purple and gold when his dad worked at the college as a night watchman after retiring from the Navy. His dad then joined the facilities team and would become the assistant director of facilities and grounds.

“Myself and my brothers, we’d come to work with my dad sometimes from Townsend,” Biskupiak said. “He’d turn on the lights in the gym, and we’d be down there from 2 to 3 to 3:30 in the morning shooting baskets.”

Biskupiak recalled a stark moment in his career — the February 1989 train explosion when runaway train cars sent plumes of black smoke into the sky while scattering train debris across campus, causing severe damage. He got a call from his dad around 4:45 a.m., and they worked for 47 hours straight in 30-below weather, he said.

“We went from building to building trying to board things up as fast as we could, trying to get the boilers running on again,” said Biskupiak. “It was something.”

The students were moved into the O’Connell Hall basement because many of the dorm windows had been blown out. They got some vans and a bus and brought the students to the National Guard Armory. From there, Helena residents stopped by and volunteered to house students.

“Within a couple hours, all the kids were pawned out to people around Helena. It was amazing,” Biskupiak said. “Nobody got hurt.”

Biskupiak met his wife while she was working on the grounds crew, and together they have four children who all attended Carroll and now live in Montana. Biskupiak has six grandchildren who he says will keep him busy in retirement.

Over the years, he has refereed soccer, softball, basketball and volleyball. He plans to continue umping softball and reffing volleyball, but his hip replacements have slowed him down a bit as far as soccer and basketball are concerned. He enjoys time in the outdoors and is planning on putting his camper, boat and four-wheeler to good use.

Biskupiak promised his wife a trip to Ireland for their 40th anniversary but some things got in the way, such as a global pandemic. They’re looking at taking that trip when he retires, and he said he would also want to go to Poland where his family came from. He said he's been out of the country once before to Guatemala with Carroll's Engineers Without Borders club.

Although he won’t be doing lawn and tree care, snow removal or campuswide setups, Biskupiak said he’ll still visit campus from time to time, especially during homecoming. He enjoys Carroll sports and has attended five out of Caroll’s six football national championship games.

Cech awarded the Presidential Distinguished Service Award to Biskupiak at graduation this year. Cech stated that of Carroll's 114-year history, Biskupiak has been with the college for 42% of that time.

"His loyalty to Carroll and his commitment to our campus have been truly remarkable," Cech said. "Always the first to step in wherever needed, Butch’s dedication embodies the spirit of Carroll."

Byrd stated the designs are all done for a new facilities building to honor the Biskupiak family's impact on the private Catholic school. Byrd described it as "a way to honor them and say 'We as a college love what you did for us for all those years, and here is a space that is dedicated to that.'" They're looking to break ground for the building next summer.

"We say a lot that Carroll's a family, and it's as if Butch has been the head of that family for a really long time just making sure that the household is kept up and everybody is taken care of," Byrd said. "... He'll be greatly missed, and our hope is that he doesn't wonder too far and that we're able to see him around quite a bit."