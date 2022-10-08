Carroll program welcomes international students displaced by war

If they were in their home country, three Carroll College students from Ethiopia would be at war with each other because of their ethnicities.

Here in Helena, they've found love and friendship with one another.

“With what’s happening back home, all three of us would be trying to kill each other instead of trying to help each other," an Ethiopian student named Bersabeh said during the launch of Carroll College’s Global Student Refugee Initiative (GSRI) earlier this week at the Montana Club. " ... As a person who’s witnessed war firsthand, it’s easy to hate, but instead we are intentionally choosing to love each other.”

Bersabeh, who is in the GSRI program, is in the process of seeking political asylum in the United States. Two other Ethiopian students at Carroll College -- Dagim, who’s on a student visa, and E, who’s also seeking asylum -- are in this program as well.

For safety reasons, the Independent Record is not using the full names of these students.

About 50 people attended this week's GSRI launch event, where the three Ethiopian students shared their stories of war, of losing friends and family, of losing their hopes and dreams. The event was intended to inspire others to give in any way possible to help meet the GSRI’s goal of bringing in more than 20 Ethiopian and Ukrainian students who have been displaced by war in their home countries, covering their tuition at Carroll and finding them host families.

Ray Kuntz, who graduated from Carroll in 1977, has covered most of the finances the past few months for these three students. He realized that he didn’t have to do it alone and that the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of these students and future students was to get the community involved.

“These students apply to Carroll and get scholarships and then we pay the role of the parents to make up the difference,” said Kuntz. “There’s now three other people contributing, and after (Tuesday night) there’s going to be hopefully 40 other people contributing… I would like to see the community of Helena and the Carroll College community get behind it… That’s what I’m hoping the Helena community will do is help give a few more kids hope.”

In Ethiopia, an ethnic civil war has displaced millions, killed thousands and reduced many to famine, according to reporting by The New York Times. The Tigrayan people make up about 7% of Ethiopia’s total population. The two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and the Amhara, make up around 60% of Ethiopia’s population. Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) formed in the 1970s to fight Marxist military dictatorship in Ethiopia and won but was accused of corruption years later. In 2018, Abiy Ahmed was elected prime minister and launched an offensive military campaign against TPLF. The Oromo Liberation Army has allied with TPLF against the Amahara’s militia. The war started in November of 2020 and is still going today.

The idea for the GSRI began amid the fall semester, during Carroll College President John Cech’s "Lessons in Leadership" class. He invited 10 guest speakers throughout the semester, one of whom was Kuntz.

Bersabeh was studying abroad at Carroll for a semester and taking the "Lessons in Leadership" class. She approached Kuntz after he spoke and told him about her situation back in Ethiopia and how impactful his speech was to her.

“Bersie comes up to me and says, ‘I had no hope anymore.’ I get teary eyed because it’s so emotional… Bersie said, ‘You gave me hope tonight,’” recalled Kuntz.

Kuntz invited Bersabeh to meet over coffee the next day, and she told him the story of war that had broken out in her home country and how she couldn’t go back due to fear for her safety over her ethnicity and escalating conditions.

“I learned I couldn’t go home when I was already (in the U.S.),” said Bersabeh. “It felt devastating… (I left behind) my whole family, my whole past friends, I don't have anyone from my past life here. Everything that exists now is what has come up after my exchange semester.”

Kuntz and his wife, Susie, stepped in and covered Bersabeh’s tuition for the next semester. They’ve done everything in their power to ensure she can stay safe in America.

“People are put into your life for a reason,” said Kuntz. “The odds of me meeting Bersie were one in a million. I spoke at a class; what were the odds that she was in that class? … It took a lot of guts for Bersie to come up to me afterwards.”

Before the 2022 school year began, Bersabeh heard of another student, E, who was displaced in America at the time. Bersabeh knew E through a mutual friend back in Ethiopia.

Back home, E had been studying law and was set to graduate in the spring when war interrupted those plans. Many of E’s classmates were killed, but E went to study at a college in Oklahoma on a partial scholarship. E’s family agreed to pay the rest of her tuition, but upon arriving in America, her family’s bank was shut down.

“My family told me they could not cover the rest (of tuition). Mind you, I had no family here or anyone. I had no money,” said E. “The family who hosted me had a very tiny house, so they couldn’t keep me anymore.”

E lost her student visa because she wasn’t going to school, so she filed for political asylum. However, the average cost of filing for asylum is between $5,000-$7,000, according to RIF Asylum Support. She found work at an Ethiopian restaurant, but because she didn’t have a work visa, she was only paid in tips.

“The tips were very tiny, so I had to work 12-16 hours a day for seven days in a week,” said E. “I never had work experience, my family used to cover my expenses in Ethiopia.”

Both Bersabeh and E expressed their fear and frustration with the almost insurmountable asylum seeking process in America.

“When you’re an asylum seeker, you’re not guaranteed to stay here. You still have to prove your fear of persecution to the asylum officer. The thought that I could be forced to go back is the scariest part,” said Bersabeh, with tears brimming.

“As an immigrant, I feel very vulnerable because unlike European countries, the U.S. doesn’t really support immigrants,” said E. “I applied for asylum but I still haven't gotten my work permit. Can you imagine how a person can survive, especially a person who came from a war zone and not having any kind of support from back home?”

Bersabeh reached out to E in July of this year about the GSRI at Carroll, and the Kuntzes and a few others paid for E’s travel to Helena and tuition.

Dagim left his family and moved to a bigger city in Ethiopia to pursue soccer when he was just 14 years old. He was almost a junior in college at the time the war broke out. He had to flee Ethiopia on a few days' notice because there were rumors that he would be killed.

“I wasn’t ready,” said Dagim. “I wasn’t ready to leave the country in the first place. It’s home, we have everything there, friends, a life there, we go to school there. No one wants to leave home.”

His soccer coach was American and put Dagim in contact with some people in the United States. Dagim got a student visa and was accepted into the University of Montana. He attended for one semester before he decided to look for a college with a men’s soccer program to help pay for his school. That’s what brought Dagim to Carroll, where he plays goalie for the Saints.

An issue arose when Dagim’s loan was declined going into the fall 2022 semester. Doug Mello, the men’s soccer coach, reached out to Cech about Dagim’s situation, and Cech called the Kuntzes, who paid Dagim’s tuition.

One community member who has opened her heart and her home to the current Ethiopian students is retired Rev. Sue DeBree. Last spring, Bersabeh gave a talk about her situation to Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, and DeBree was so moved that she offered to be a host family for Bersabeh and then E when she came too.

“At the time, we did not even know if Bersie could continue studies at Carroll, but (my house) would be a safe place to stay as Bersie figured out her options,” DeBree wrote in a statement. "In the meantime she made snow angels, shoveled snow, made a snowman and walked on water (frozen) at Spring Meadow."

“The snow is beautiful, but when it stays longer than a few weeks, it’s freezing,” laughed Bersabeh. "Helena just accepted me as I am, accepted us as we are. They acknowledged us and recognized us as people. They’ve been so supportive in all of the processes we’ve gone through.”

Bersabeh wants to go to medical school after Carroll and study infectious disease. She wants to volunteer in refugee camps and with organizations like Hands on Global as a humanitarian doctor.

E wants to become a lawyer and a judge. Back in Ethiopia, many women are still considered second class citizens and many things are done to them that they’re powerless to prevent. She wants to be a part of the solution.

Dagim wants to go into business and help bring fair wages to Ethiopian coffee farmers who are often taken advantage of because of the long supply chains.

All three of them wish to help displaced students in the future and give back in similar ways that benefitted them.

“Helena and Carroll are just the right size to embrace these students and help them fully assimilate,” said Cech. “We are big enough to support them but also small enough to nurture them.”

In the past, Carroll has run other initiatives to aid displaced students.

Cech noted that in the late ‘50s and ‘60s, Carroll welcomed Cuban, Hungarian, and Polish displaced students fleeing communistic regimes. In the ‘90s, students from Liberia arrived on campus. One of these students was Dr. Maddie Collins, who was a refugee student from Liberia studying nursing at Carroll. She now teaches at Carroll in the same program. Her husband is Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who was also a Liberian refugee.

Dave Hunter and Linda Carlson also played a large role in starting GSRI and supporting these three students. Over $100,000 has been raised so far for the program.

“I had no idea how bad things were, and it’s really easy to sit in front of our TVs thousands of miles away, and you hear that all these people are getting killed, but it’s not in our backyard,” said Kuntz. “All the sudden, real people show up in your life that are those people… They’re just like you and I. They’re just three kids that need a chance at life. When you meet them and see how wonderful they are, it’ll change you. It’ll change you forever.”

To give, go to carroll.edu/give and click the "GIVE NOW" box, then select “Global Student Refugee Initiative.” People can also Email giving@carroll.edu or call 1-406-447-4406. Make checks payable to Carroll College with a memo notation “Global Student Refugee Initiative,” and the address to send them to is Carroll College Office of Institutional Advancement c/o Global Student Refugee Initiative, 1601 N. Benton Avenue, Helena, MT 59625. To volunteer as a host family for a displaced student, email HostFamilyHelena@gmail.com.