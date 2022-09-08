Carroll partners with state to build housing and population projection models

Carroll College’s Math and Data Science Department is collaborating with the Montana Department of Commerce's Research and Information Services (RIS) Bureau to address growing issues throughout Montana and Helena: population growth and housing planning.

Together, they will build population and housing projection models to help forecast and plan for future community development and the planning of land-use throughout Montana.

“The students and I are very excited to work on this project for the Montana Department of Commerce,” said Dr. Kelly Cline, Carroll College math and data science professor. “This project is a very valuable learning opportunity, which will allow our students to put their math and data science skills to work in the real world, while helping out the state.”

The collaboration is through Carroll’s Math in the Mountains program, which is “an interdisciplinary course in which students engage in a hands-on learning experience using mathematical modeling to understand current major societal issues of local and national interest,” wrote Carroll.

As of now, Montana is one of the few states in the U.S. that doesn’t build data models to forecast population, mostly due to a shortage in staff. The Math in the Mountains program will work with Commerce to establish a base model for forecasting Montana’s population. Eventually, the vision is to include other trends such as ethnicity, age, housing unit numbers, business startups and community development planning.

Carroll math students will be acting consultants to Commerce’s RIS Bureau, analyzing data records for patterns and more. At the conclusion of the project, students will present and provide a formal written report of the results. This opportunity allows real-world experience in problem solving with data for the students.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with the Carroll Math in the Mountains class to develop more sophisticated population and economic forecasts at various geographic levels,” said Commerce’s Research and Information Services (RIS) Bureau Chief Mary Craigle. “This is a win-win, since it extends the RIS Bureau’s capabilities and provides a creative math challenge for the students.”

Previous community partnerships with the Math in the Mountains program included analyzing inventory data for Helena Food Share, initiating a more efficient scheduling system for physical therapists at St. Peter’s Health, and also analyzing membership and visitation data for Helena’s ExplorationWorks science museum.

The final results from the Commerce and the Math in the Mountains collaboration will be available to anyone on the Commerce’s Census and Economic Information Center’s website. The project itself will run until December of 2024.

“Commerce is proud to partner with the talented instructors and students at Carroll College on this project,” said Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman. “The information gathered from our collaboration will enable Montana communities to look ahead and determine their next steps for enhanced economic growth and development.”