Carroll College is hosting a panel discussion “The War in Ukraine: One Year On” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Simperman Wiegand Amphitheatre and online.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. It has killed thousands, forced millions to flee homes, reduced entire cities to rubble and has fueled fears the confrontation could slide into an open conflict between Russia and NATO, the Associated Press noted.

Carroll history and political professors DJ Cash, Dean Pavlakis and Jeremy Johnson will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine from the origin to the worldwide implications and consequences. Guest speakers are Ukrainian students who are a part of Carroll’s Global Student Refugee/Asylee Initiative Anzhela Stoliar, Mariia Savchenko, Veronika Fomishyna.

The event is free and open to the public. For the Zoom link, register at bit.ly/carrollpanel.