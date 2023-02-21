Biden Says That , Support For Ukraine , "Will Never Waiver". On February 21, United States President Joe Biden warned that the West "will never waiver" in its support for Kyiv's fight against Russia. . Al Jazeera reports that Biden also praised Ukraine's resistance to Russian "aggression," while speaking in Warsaw. There should be no doubt: Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire, Joe Biden, United States President, via Al Jazeera. There should be no doubt: Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire, Joe Biden, United States President, via Al Jazeera. Biden stressed that the conflict would cease if Russia ended the invasion of its neighbor, calling the war a choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin, not a necessity. Biden stressed that the conflict would cease if Russia ended the invasion of its neighbor, calling the war a choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin, not a necessity. The statements came following the conclusion of an unannounced trip to Ukraine just a day earlier. The statements came following the conclusion of an unannounced trip to Ukraine just a day earlier. One year after the bombs began to fall and Russian tanks rolled in Ukraine, Ukraine is still independent and free, Joe Biden, United States President, via Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera reports that Washington and its allies have already provided billions of dollars in military, humanitarian and budgetary aid to Ukraine since the conflict started. Biden's address in Warsaw came just hours after Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation speech, in which he blamed the West for the conflict in Ukraine. Putin argued that Russia was pushed to end the conflict between separatists and government forces in eastern Ukraine, which began in 2014. I would like to repeat: they started the war, and we used force in order to stop it, Vladimir Putin, Russian President, via Al Jazeera
From left to right: Mariia Savchenko, Anzhela Stoliar and Veronika Fomishyna hold up a Ukrainian flag at Carroll College's campus earlier this year.
Carroll College is hosting a panel discussion “The War in Ukraine: One Year On” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Simperman Wiegand Amphitheatre and online.
Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. It has killed thousands, forced millions to flee homes, reduced entire cities to rubble and has fueled fears the confrontation could slide into an open conflict between Russia and NATO, the Associated Press noted.
Carroll history and political professors DJ Cash, Dean Pavlakis and Jeremy Johnson will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine from the origin to the worldwide implications and consequences. Guest speakers are Ukrainian students who are a part of Carroll’s Global Student Refugee/Asylee Initiative Anzhela Stoliar, Mariia Savchenko, Veronika Fomishyna.
