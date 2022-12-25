Carroll nursing student organizes Christmas card drive for Helena senior homes

Maybe it’s the nursing instinct of wanting to take care of people that led Alexa Dreyer, a sophomore nursing student at Carroll College, to spread some extra holiday cheer.

Dreyer is originally from Belgrade and attended Belgrade High School. Each year, students at the school would write handwritten Christmas cards to drop off at nursing and assisted living homes. Dreyer wanted to bring that tradition to Carroll.

“It was really nice, and they were all so appreciative (at the nursing homes),” said Dreyer. “Up at (Carroll), we love giving back to the community, which is really cool. I feel like you don’t really see that anymore, for everyone to want to give back to the people around us.”

Last year, it started small, and Dreyer did most of the work herself. This year she partnered with the Carroll College Student Nurses Association, put cards out on the nursing floor and had students write cards at Carroll’s Christmas dinner.

"Alexa is a compassionate, positive, attentive student who is passionately engaged in the Carroll community and the larger Helena community,” said Assistant Professor of Nursing Janet Johnson. "She is a genuine person who brings joy and care wherever she goes. She will be an excellent nurse as she is authentically present for her patients, offering empathy and advocating for their needs. She is a great example of what we as Saints should be all about."

There was a total of about 160 Christmas cards from Carroll students. Around 74 were delivered to Edgewood Healthcare, and about 36 were delivered to The Legacy Assisted Living. The remaining 60 were given to Rocky Mountain Development Council’s Helena Senior Center. Dreyer delivered them all herself during the craziness of finals week.

“Any time the seasons come along, if there’s special things that can happen whether that be from staff or outside groups, it’s always a special moment for a lot of folks around here,” said Bill Peña, Rocky Helena Senior Center program coordinator. “It’s been a wonderful developing relationship with the kids that come in from the college and interact with the folks around here.”

At Helena Senior Center, Christmas lunch was served on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and each person had a handwritten Christmas card at their dining spot while live music was sung in the background. There was a good turnout of visitors, especially since it was around -20 degrees outside.

Grant and Corline are two residents there who’ve been married for 57 years. Corline opened up some chocolates and her card from Carroll students with a picture of the Nativity on the front.

“If you see (Dreyer), tell her it was nice,” said Corline. “It was really sweet.”

Dreyer plans on getting more cards and more partners to help out each year.

“I would like it to be an even bigger thing next year because then I can deliver (cards) to more homes because I always feel bad that I can’t deliver to all the nursing homes,” said Dreyer.

President of Carroll College John Cech pointed out how it is things like this that students do to embody the school’s motto of "Not for school but for life."

“This initiative by our Carroll College Student Nurses Association spearheaded by CCSNA officer and nursing student Alexa Dreyer is an excellent example of living this motto through example,” said Cech. “Integrating outreach efforts such as this throughout their college experience exemplifies the care and compassion our nurses will demonstrate throughout the course of their profession. At Carroll, we value our place in the Helena community and are extremely proud of our students’ engagement with the community through their numerous volunteer initiatives.”