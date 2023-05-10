Carroll College will be celebrating its 113th commencement Saturday at 1 p.m. at Nelson Stadium.

There will be 313 students graduating, representing over half the states in the U.S. and six countries around the world — Argentina, Iceland, South Africa, Spain, China and Italy.

Elvira Roncalli, philosophy professor and recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Scholar Award, will provide the faculty address. President of Carroll College John Cech will give the president’s address to the graduates.

The class of 2023 selected Molly McWade of Brea, California, to be the senior speaker. She is graduating with a major in biology.

“I am incredibly honored and nervous to speak on behalf of the class of 2023," McWade said. "Leaving the community we have built at Carroll is bittersweet, but we are now well-equipped with the tools to build a joyful life... I just want to emphasize through my speech that it is OK to not have the future completely lined out. We are all embarking on different journeys and sometimes the destination may change, and that's a good thing."

Around 288 students will graduate with bachelor degrees including the 11 Accelerated Nursing students and five students will receive their Masters of Accounting. The first cohort of Masters of Social Work, 20 students, will be graduating this year. Carroll College alumni from the classes of 1963 and 1973 will be honored at the ceremony.

About 35 students will graduate Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.0), around 50 students will be Magna Cum Laude (3.70-3.89) and over 55 will be Cum Laude (3.50-3.69) graduates. Carroll is graduating eight ROTC participants, seven military veterans, 10 forensics participants and 75 student athletes.

The college will be honoring the achievements of exceptional faculty, staff and students with the Outstanding Teaching Award, Distinguished Scholar Award, Faculty Emeriti, Excellence in Service Award, Presidential Distinguished Service Award, Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for Outstanding Scholarship for the student(s) with the highest GPA, the Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship, and the Raymond G. Hunthausen Outstanding Service Award.

The Baccalaureate Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Helena at 9:30 a.m. Admission is by ticket only due to limited seating, and each graduate gets a maximum of two guests at the mass. Doors to the cathedral open at 8:15 a.m. The stadium gates open at 12 p.m. for graduation. The ceremony will be held in the stadium no matter the weather. No tickets are required and each graduate can have an unlimited number of guests, including members of the public who would like to attend.

Commencement details and a link to the livestream will be available here: https://bit.ly/commencementCC.