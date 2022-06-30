Carroll College unveils plans to build community partnerships and grow school

Carroll College hosted its first Helena Leadership Breakfast on Thursday morning, inviting community members to talk about a new vision for Carroll in the coming years.

That vision centers on being more engaged with the Helena community, according to Carroll College President John Cech.

“Carroll continues to be a partner in this place we call home and Helena in so many ways,” Cech said.

Breakfast attendees included representatives from Grandstreet Theatre, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, Shodair Children’s Hospital, along with Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, Sheriff Leo Dutton and Superintendent Rex Weltz of Helena Public Schools.

“This event is one of the first as we walk this path together, and as we provide you, our family and community members, a window into Carroll College,” said Chris Aimone, Carroll’s vice president of institutional advancement and one of the organizers of the breakfast.

Cech’s comments at the breakfast focused on Carroll’s impact on Helena, along with a strategic plan to continue growing that impact. He said 72% of Carroll’s students still work in Montana five years after graduating, and that this makes Carroll an importer of talent to the state.

At the breakfast, Cech also outlined the five-pronged plan Carroll developed during the last two years. He said during the pandemic, students engaged in this strategic planning process too.

That plan includes: Communicating the Carroll experience, enhancing the college’s academic profile, expanding its reach, embracing Catholic values and supporting the college’s people – alumni, staff and students alike.

Cech talked about the college improving its messaging and its branding this year to communicate the Carroll experience. The new branding is centered on a motto of, “You are made for the adventure,” and emphasizes how students can create their own journeys at the school.

Carroll College, according to Cech, is also looking to expand its educational experiences by giving students a chance to do internships and work in the community, along with honing in on its liberal arts education and “Catholic intellectual tradition.”

“The Catholic faith has a strong tradition at Carroll,” Cech said. “What that means is to treat everyone with dignity and respect.” He highlighted that over the last year, Carroll students had logged over 25,000 hours of community service

Cech said the college is also doing a compensation study to ensure its salaries are providing enough money for people to afford housing in Helena.

He added that to help out with housing challenges in Helena, the school made the “strategic decision” to set aside some of its new campus apartments for professors who need a place to live.

After Cech's presentation, he invited community members present to share about their partnerships with Carroll College and how the school could continue expanding its reach. Many attendees thanked Cech and Carroll for the partnerships they have in Helena.

