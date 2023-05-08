Carroll College staff offered a tasty boost Sunday night from 9-11 p.m. to help students cross the finish line during the last week of the school year.

Every year, the college hosts a Late Night Breakfast in the St. Thomas Aquinas Commons on the Sunday night before finals week. Carroll faculty and staff help serve the students the free meal, and a stage is set up for students to do karaoke.

The meal consisted of waffles, scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage and ham last Sunday. Students could also get doughnuts, yogurt or fruit if that’s what they fancied, said Kathleen O'Leary, interim vice president of Student Engagement and Mission Integration.

The late-night meal, served is a continuation of a long-standing tradition at Carroll where staff and faculty serve a Late Night Breakfast to students to kick off their final week each semester.

Carroll's president, John Cech, who helped serve food at what he called the "Midnight Breakfast" event, dubbed it a "wonderful tradition" on his Facebook post.

"Over 400 students participated in the event and it was a great opportunity to showcase the wonderful community and friendship we have among our students, faculty, and staff here at Carroll College," Cech said Monday.

Food service manager Sodexo started it over 40 years ago in 1983 with snacks, like individually wrapped "Pop-Tarts" and other items, O'Leary said.

The first few years they went through more than 1,000 pop-tarts during the study-breaks. This transitioned to the College helping with full breakfasts in 1993.

Back in the day the commons' hours were more limited, and the "Midnight" or "Late Night" Breakfast was a big deal because the dining hall was open late, which was unheard of except for twice a year, O'Leary said.

The tradition is an opportunity for the faculty and staff to serve a meal, and show their support our students who are studying hard for finals, a Carroll official said.

The meal is organized by Patrick Harris, director of Student Activities. He rounds up the staff and faculty to serve the meals and is also there re-filling spuds and cheering on the helpers. Long-time employees, Walter “Butch” Biskupiak, who is retiring in July after 47 years of service and Dan Case have also assisted Harris in these midnight offerings for years.

“It is a way to offer subsistence and at the same time say we support you and care about you," Harris said. "Students love it and so do faculty and staff. It is a joyous experience and a festive night for everyone.”