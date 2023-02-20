Carroll College is reporting a 3.9% year-over-year increase in spring enrollment thanks to many factors such as new programs, better retention rates and more international students, officials said Monday.

The current number of students enrolled is 1,098. Carroll saw an increase in retention rate of first-year students returning for their second semester as well with almost a 92% persistence rate for this cohort.

Carroll College President John Cech, in a news release, attributed the positive increase in numbers to the collective efforts of faculty and staff in supporting the students and helping ensure their Carroll experience is living up to their expectations.

“Given our tight-knit community and the personalized attention provided by our faculty, Carroll, as a Catholic, liberal arts institution, is in a unique position among other colleges and universities in our region to provide a mission-driven, student-centered educational experience,” he said.

This is the first spring in a couple of years that the college has experienced an increase in undergraduate students due to consecutive years of larger first-year classes. Carroll also attributes its enrollment increase to its 15-month accelerated nursing track and new Master of Social Work program that just welcomed its second cohort of graduate students.

“We have been intentional about introducing programs that are highly sought-after and essential for the state and region,” said Cech. “Our focus on social work and accelerated nursing has been complemented by our ongoing efforts in developing a Physician Assistant program, which pending provisional accreditation, will have us matriculating our inaugural class in fall of 2025.”

The school's Global Student Refugee/Asylee Initiative has welcomed three new Ukrainian students and four Ethiopian students on campus. Carroll’s campus is home to international students from 15 countries such as Lebanon, Chile, Norway, Japan, South Africa, Iceland and more.

The college maintains the highest graduation rate of any public or private college or university out of Montana, North Dakota, Idaho and Wyoming with a 56% four-year grad rate, a 65% five-year grad rate and a 70% six-year grad rate, Carroll officials said.

Carroll graduated 29 undergraduate students and one graduate student at the end of the fall semester. The most recent graduating class last May achieved the highest four-year graduation rate in over three decades.