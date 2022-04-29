Carroll College hosts 10th annual Student Undergraduate Research Festival

More than 120 posters and presentations were included in the 10th annual Student Undergraduate Research Festival Thursday and Friday at Carroll College.

The annual event is meant to be a celebration of students' research in a variety of disciplines. After switching to a virtual environment for the last two years, the event was held in person again this year.

It started Thursday with a keynote address on "Archaic Genomic Ancestry: What it can tell us about archaic humans, and what it can tell us about ourselves," presented by Dr. Fernando Villanea, assistant professor of anthropology, University of Colorado-Boulder.

On Friday, Carroll College students presented their research on a variety of subject matter including the effectiveness of various pain and disease therapy and treatments; work and labor songs of Butte; analyses of Mussolini, Perestroika, and Hezbollah; and an elemental analysis of Lake Helena sediments.

"I am so proud of the amazing research which occurs here at Carroll across all disciplines from the liberal arts to engineering, sciences, business, to nursing and health sciences," Carroll College President John Cech said in a campus newsletter Friday. "Our undergraduate student research here at Carroll would rival any undergraduate research occurring on college campuses across the United States."

