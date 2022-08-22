Carroll College gets $800K from Murdock Trust to complete library renovation

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has granted $800,000 to help Carroll College finish the transformation of its library into a modern and collaborative learning center.

“Jack Murdock believed in the power of education as a means to create positive change and inspire innovation,” said Dana Miller, senior program director with the Murdock Trust. “We are grateful that the Pacific Northwest is home to a number of outstanding educational institutions like Carroll College that are helping cultivate the next generation of thinkers, doers, and leaders. We have been proud to support the work of Carroll College for more than 35 years and we are excited to see this valuable transformation to the school’s library come to life and serve the needs of students for generations to come.”

The final phase of the project that the Murdock Trust is helping to fund is the renovation of the main floor in the library. An open floor plan with collaborative study areas, modular seating tables, white boards, an expanded library information and office space and a digital innovation center staffed by two academic technology specialists is the vision for the main space. Upgrades to the technology infrastructure will also boost internet speeds and capacity.

“The world that we are in requires a different kind of skill set – creative problem solvers who can work in different media and different fields together,” said Amy Honchell, associate vice president for academic affairs at Carroll. “This renovation is really going to enhance all the spaces we have to foster the kind of learning and collaboration that is so important for today’s students.”

The building will also be fully ADA accessible following the completion of this project. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023 and wrap up in 10-12 months.

“Murdock is our capstone gift for this project, and we are just so grateful for them to help us make this possible,” said Katherine Ramirez, major gifts and planned giving for Carroll College. “We’re utilizing the funds to benefit Carroll College and our students, but other institutions have come to see what we’ve done and modeled it, so there’s a ripple effect from Murdock’s gift that extends well beyond our community.”

The partnership between the Murdock Trust and Carroll College dates back to 1985, when the Trust awarded the college its first grant. Since then, the Murdock Trust has supported Carroll College and the Carroll College Foundation with around $3.5 million for projects and new staffing and new programs.

Carroll College was founded in 1909 as a private, four-year Catholic college in Montana’s capital. The Jack and Sallie Corette Library was built 40 years ago. In 2018, the college began renovation of the library with the goal of transforming it into a flexible space for multiple types of student work and collaboration. The first phase of renovation created a learning commons on the lower level of the two-story building, installing multimedia communication labs, a tutoring center, group study and work spaces and smart classrooms.

Since 2017, the Murdock Trust has contributed more than $34 million through 200 grants to nonprofits serving communities in Montana and more than 7,500 grants totaling around $1.2 billion across the Pacific Northwest region since opening its doors in 1975.

The Murdock Trust was created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock. The Trust provides grants to organizations with the aim of strengthening the region’s educational, spiritual and cultural base in these five states of the Pacific Northwest: Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana.

"We are extremely grateful to the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust for providing Carroll College with this grant to help move us closer to completion on this transformational project for our campus," said President of Carroll College John Cech. "This grant is in addition to the tremendous support of Roy (’62) and Frances Simperman whose generous gifts over the years to the library renovation have totaled over $4.2 million. We are delighted that due to these invaluable contributions, the Jack and Sallie Corette Library and Simperman Learning Commons will stand as the premiere academic library facility of its size in the Northwest."

"A project of this scale takes significant investment, those interested in supporting the Simperman Learning Commons Enhancement and helping us complete this important project for our students can visit carroll.edu/gifts," said Cech.