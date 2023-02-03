When people think about the phrase “Math in the Mountains,” they may picture a group of students hiking, a calculator in one hand and a walking stick in the other, debating on what the best mathematical theory of all time is.

While that is a fun image, it isn’t an accurate depiction of what "Math in the Mountains" is like at Carroll College, a class where college students come to mountainous Montana and integrate learning about mathematics with helping the community. The class, taught by mathematics professor Kelly Cline, has been going now for around seven years.

“It’s fun when it all comes together, and you get a positive experience on both ends,” said Cline, who has been teaching at Carroll College for nearly 20 years. “We can be helpful to an area or organization, and the students respond to that. We’re doing something real. This isn’t just contrived or something to be graded and then returned.”

During fall semester 2022, four "Math in the Mountains" students did their project on the Helena Chamber of Commerce and how it can break even or become profitable.

Seniors Devon Hall and Ethan Mancini and sophomores Andrew Denegar and Cole Odegard presented their findings at the Chamber’s board retreat on Dec. 6. The group consisted of a data science major, two engineering majors and one double major in data science and business marketing and management.

“It was one of those things we knew we wanted to do but we didn’t know when we’d get to it. It was just a huge stroke of luck that they reached out, and working with them was incredible,” Callie Aschim, president of the Helena Chamber of Commerce. “... We’re so fortunate to have both Carroll and Helena College here in our town.”

The students found that 23% of chamber members underpay or don’t pay their memberships dues, which adds up to around $58,367 revenue lost annually. On the other hand, 6% of members overpay their dues annually, but this only accounts for 1% of the total revenue for the chamber at $4,050.

In order to make helpful recommendations for the chamber, the four students researched other similar chambers using 990 tax forms. Walla Walla, Idaho Falls, Cheyenne, Kalispell and Butte were the five comparison chambers because they had metropolitan areas between 35,000 and 155,000 and were in a similar geographical location in or near Montana.

“We thought ‘Why reinvent the wheel?’ So we went and looked at other chambers of commerce,” Odegard said. “...This is a 300 level math course, but it’s putting together four or five individuals on a project that have very different backgrounds. We had a good group of people as far as utilizing different skills to work on this project.”

The Cheyenne and the Butte-Silver Bow chambers were highlighted due to the fact that they have high revenue to population ratios at $9.17 per person for Cheyenne and $22.23 per person for Butte. They also have high net revenues from 2016 to 2019 at $26,999 per year for Cheyenne and $71,617 per year for Butte.

Each chamber offers tier memberships, but Helena has the most expensive of the lowest tiers between the six chambers researched at $500.

The report goes on to offer growth suggestions for the Helena Chamber of Commerce. One is to publicly offer a cheaper introductory membership, individual membership and nonprofit membership. The Butte Chamber of Commerce's lowest membership tier is half of Helena’s at $250, and they have higher revenue per capita. Helena has lower tiers, but they’re just not advertised unless prompted, which may result in missed financial opportunities, notes the report,

“We took a lot of their suggestions to heart,” said Aschim. “We were offering off-the-books a nonprofit rate, but they suggested that we publicize that. In our 2023 tiers, not only are we offering a nonprofit rate, but we also included a small business rate for those entrepreneurs and small businesses that make up the fabric of Helena to have the opportunity to join the chamber as well.”

Another suggestion is because Helena is the capital of Montana, the chamber could implement legislative actions as a service at the local, state and/or national government level. The students note how chambers such as Cheyenne and Boise do this which allows them to advertise to a larger population such as those interested in advocacy. It is also a good way to earn money from government grants.

The students also conducted a break even analysis on the Helena Chamber of Commerce using two scenarios of increasing membership or a flat percentage increase in tier pricing. For 2023, the report found that the chamber would need to increase to 600 total paying members to break even without changing anything else. As of February 2023, the chamber now has 580.

If the total number of paying members stayed at 577, which was the number when the analysis was being conducted, the chamber would have to increase its tier prices by 4-5%, which means the lowest tier, Bronze, would go from $500 to about $520. This tier system change would bring in the most profit, according to the report.

Some other options suggested were to switch to a more-reliable billing system which could bring in over $50,000 per year for the chamber and evaluating and possibly getting rid of Copper and Silver tiers due to the benefits outweighing the possible increased pricing

“The best part of the class is that it was real,” said Denegar. “When I was looking at the different chambers, I wasn’t looking at some made-up financial statements. I was looking at the actual 990 forms. Working on a project for an entire semester versus working on a week-long project in class is totally different. You really have to look into it in order to understand it and give meaningful insights.”

Ashim noted how the new tier options for 2023 run from $150 to $12,000, and these prices will start being offered in the July billing session for current members. Anyone who joins the Chamber as a new member before July will be presented with the new tier pricing.

“That’s one of our big emphases when we talk about mathematics at Carroll College, is how can we use math in the real world? How can it give us insights in order to make good decisions for organizations like the Chamber of Commerce?” said Cline. “It’s really fun to see that all come together, and the students can see all the different steps in that process.”

In the past, "Math in the Mountains" has also done projects for the Angel Fund analyzing their scholarships, analyzing membership data for ExplorationWorks, analyzing physical therapist’s schedules for St. Peter’s Health and more.

"Carroll's Math in the Mountains program exemplifies the power of community partnerships in education,” President of Carroll College John Cech said. “By seamlessly blending an academic experience for our students with practical, solution-driven results for the Chamber, this program demonstrates the positive impact that can be achieved when academia and the community come together. It is a shining example of how we can effectively serve the needs of both our students and the Helena community."