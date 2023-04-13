Come sunshine, snow or rain, Carroll College broke ground Wednesday on the final phase of its major Corette Library and Simperman Learning Commons remodel.

“This is an exciting day for the college as we begin the final phase of our library’s renovation, which will create a state-of-the-art work, study and collaboration space to complete the Simperman Learning Commons,” Carroll College President John Cech said. “... It will be here for decades to serve the academic and educational needs of our students.”

The project will pick up speed after graduation in May, when students are off campus for the summer. The cost for Phase I is $1,883,475, and Phase II is expected to cost $6,088,310. The funding for both phases were raised through individual donations and foundation grants, Carroll officials said.

“We are super excited about this renovation,” said Dr. Jennifer Oates, who has been the director of the library for two years come August. “It’s already a great library space. … This new phase of the renovation is going to be giving students what they’ve been asking for.”

Oates said students were surveyed to discover what they needed from the library renovation, and the college tried to incorporate many of their answers in the final design.

The upper level of the library will be made into an open floor plan with collaborative study areas, private study spaces, flex and interchangeable classroom and study spaces, a redesign of the front desk, staff offices and work area, a podcast studio, a coffee kiosk, a 24/7 study area/fireside living room, an outdoor patio and more. The building will receive new lighting, carpet, paint, screens and projectors, mobile whiteboards, flexible seating and more.

Two main components of the remodel are visual aesthetics and infrastructure improvements. New windows will be added to the northwest and northeast corners of the building to take in the scenery of the mountains to the north and the Sleeping Giant. The staircase will be redesigned and HVAC systems will be updated along with the elevator. The building will also be fully equipped with sprinklers for fire suppression. After Phase II is complete, the library will be fully ADA accessible.

Upgrades to the technology infrastructure will also boost internet speeds and capacity. The wi-fi bandwidth will be taken from a “two-lane country road to a 12-lane highway,” said Cech.

Phase II, along with the first phase remodel of the lower level completed in 2019, was made possible from generous donations from Roy (class of 1962) and Frances Simperman, the M.J. Murdock Trust and many more.

“This is possible thanks to the vision and generosity of the primary donors of this project, Roy and Frances Simperman,” said Cech. “The college community continues to be profoundly grateful to the Simpermans for all they have done to support education here at Carroll and in Montana.”

Construction is expected to be completed in February.

“When this is completed next February, we believe this will be the most state-of-the-art, advanced academic library in the state of Montana, so go Saints!” said Cech.