Carroll and Gonzaga partner on accelerated law degree

Law school is hard, but it just got more accessible for Carroll College students looking to pursue a Juris Doctor.

A new initiative between the two private Catholic institutions Carroll College and Gonzaga University was announced on Monday during a media conference held at Carroll under a Montana blue sky. Carroll is partnering with Gonzaga School of Law in Spokane, Washington to offer a 3+3 dual-degree program as an accelerated pathway for students to obtain their law degree.

“Carroll College and Gonzaga University attract a similar ambitious, high-achieving student,” said Carroll College President John Cech. “Through this special partnership, we are creating a pathway for these motivated students to attain a highly-regarded law degree in less time and at reduced costs. We are eager to do what we can to alleviate the financial burdens facing students as they prepare to enter and add value to our regional workforce.”

Cech emphasized that the goal of the program is to create pathways and opportunities for Montanans.

The idea first emerged in the fall of 2021, when Gov. Greg Gianforte called Cech on a Monday evening. The governor told Cech that government can’t run without lawyers and that Carroll has a unique opportunity since it is the only four-year college in the state’s capital city.

The next day, Cech contacted Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh. From there, both institutions worked together to develop the 3+3 dual-degree program that has now come to fruition.

“I simply planted the seed and (Cech and McCulloh) ran with it,” Gianforte said.

Students can attend Carroll for three years, and at the conclusion of their junior year and upon successful application, enroll into Gonzaga’s law school. The credits earned during their first year of law school will transfer to complete undergraduate degree requirements, allowing students to finish their bachelor's degree while in law school.

“I think (the 3+3 program with Gonzaga) is an outstanding opportunity. Many students have gone to law school from our (political science) department,” said Jeremy Johnson, chair of political science at Carroll. “In the past 10 years, everyone who applied from our department at Carroll has gotten into law school, and Gonzaga is a popular regional law school."

The 3+3 program will allow Carroll students to complete both a bachelor’s degree and J.D. in six years instead of the traditional seven-year cycle. This will save on both time and tuition costs while reducing student loans and increasing earning potential by joining the workforce earlier.

“We are very pleased to partner with Carroll College in providing an accelerated opportunity for students to obtain both a Carroll undergraduate degree and a Gonzaga University law degree,” said McCulloh. “Gonzaga is proud of its many connections to Montana alumni, students, and friends. We are grateful to our colleagues at Carroll College for this partnership, and look forward to welcoming our first Carroll College cohort to campus in the fall of 2023.”

Carroll and Gonzaga are working to expand other aspects of this partnership, including growing Carroll’s pre-law program, partnering on internships, and other collaborative efforts to be announced in the next year.

This is not Carroll’s first 3+3 dual-degree program. In August of 2019, Carroll announced its partnership with University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law, which was the first public-private partnership for both institutions.

“I didn’t know (3+3 dual-degree law programs) were a thing because my class at Carroll was the first eligible. I found it on Carroll’s website my first year,” said Rylie Weeks, a 2022 Carroll English graduate and member of the Talking Saints (Carroll’s speech and debate team) who will be attending UM’s 3+3 dual-degree law program in the fall. “It was definitely more work because you have to get your core and major requirements done, but if you know you want to go to law school, then I would do it.”

The 3+3 dual-degree program with Gonzaga will be available to newly admitted and qualified current Carroll students beginning in the fall of 2022.

“Everybody wins when we provide students the tools they need to succeed and thrive, which is why increasing educational opportunities is one of our key focuses,” said Gianforte. “Working with Dr. Cech, we’re increasing access to legal internships in state government, giving students in the new Carroll College-Gonzaga University Accelerated Law Degree program the opportunity to learn, train, and start their career in Montana.”

Gianforte ended the media conference on a bright note.

“Together, we’re pursuing out-of-the box solutions to help Montanans thrive and reach their full potential. I’m filled with optimism about what we can accomplish with this partnership,” said Gianforte. “Montana’s best days are ahead of us.”