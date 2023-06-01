Capital High School is set to graduate 300 students on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Nelson Stadium at Carroll College. The graduation speaker will be Merilee Kick, who grew up in Helena and graduated from the CHS class of 1981. She’s the founder of Buzzballz cocktails.

Among those students will be senior valedictorian Connor Bushnell. He attended Rossiter Elementary School and went to the Ray Bjork Learning Center for the PEAK Gifted and Talented Program.

“I want to meet a bunch of people because I think people are very interesting. Almost every person is good, and I can learn something from everybody. That’s what I like to do -- I like to learn about people,” he said.

Throughout high school, Bushnell has participated in cross-country, rugby, Helping Helena Club, Math Club, Science Club, Jazz Club, student council, Key Club, Ski Club and was the president of National Honors Society. He also read announcements each day with fellow senior Isabel Beasley. They would tell a joke each day to finish announcements, and Bushnell said the joke they told their last day was “What happened to the two seniors who kept telling horrible puns on the announcements? They got PUNished.”

Bushnell’s favorite instrument to play is the French horn, although he also plays trumpet, bass guitar and trombone. One of his favorite teachers who’s been teaching him for years is CHS band and jazz band teacher Duane Zehr.

“Mr. Zehr has just been really influential on my life, and he’s taught me a lot outside of music as well on how to conduct myself, how to be a professional, how to go through life, and I’m just very appreciative of all that,” Bushnell said.

Some of the achievements he’s most proud of are taking second place in the state in the Montana of Teachers of Mathematics Contest; he took first place in the contest in his first year of high school. He auditioned to be in the all-state band but was instead selected for a higher achievement of being one of the four French horn players selected for the all-state orchestra. In April, he was named a 2023 semifinalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Recently, Bushnell took first for CHS in the Science Innovator Scholarship sponsored by this year’s graduation speaker Kick. He wrote a paper on quantum computing and the developments in that field.

“I just think it’s such an interesting field of study. It’s just so compelling to learn about,” said Bushnell. “... Learning how (computers) work is interesting and learning how they’re going to work with no technology is even more so, especially with quantum physics, which I would posit is the most rapidly developing field of physics.”

One of his favorite subjects in school is physics, which is what he’s thinking about studying after high school at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall. He joked that he chose MIT for an “ego death.”

“It’s a great place for me to experience what is known by the kids these days as an ego death and meet people who are much smarter than I am,” Bushnell joked.