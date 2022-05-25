 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital High welding students craft new benches for Mount Helena

Tom Kain's welding class poses for a photo with the benches they created that will be placed on Mount Helena.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Capital High School welding students recently completed a project that gave them a chance to develop their skills while helping trail users on Mount Helena.

For the last few weeks, about 15 students in Tom Kain's welding 1 class spent about an hour a day constructing two steel park benches that will be installed along Ambrose Trail in June. City of Helena officials said one will be installed near the trail's junction with Mike Cormier Trail and the other will go near the junction with Daisy Hill Trail. 

"It's just cool to get to do something like that in class to benefit the community and also do some welding," said Brody Romano, a junior in the class.

Capital High students from Tom Kain's welding class test out the benches they created for the Ambrose Trail on Mount Helena.

Kain said his students previously completed several smaller-scale projects for schools and individuals, but "this is probably the biggest thing we've done."

Tombstone Kiwanis Club in Helena provided funding for the project, which also included sandblasting and powder coating completed by third-party vendors. The total cost of the project came out to about $1,600, member Chuck Amdahl said.

"This is the real goal of the partnership is when kids are helping the community, and that's what we really want to highlight," he said.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney. 

