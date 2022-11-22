Capital High School's Helping Helena club focuses on community service

By the time senior year rolls around in high school, some questions often emerge: "Did I do it right? Was there anything I missed out on?"

Capital High School senior Maren Elliott is making sure she doesn’t miss out or look back with any regrets. One of Maren's high school bucket list items was starting the Helping Helena club at Capital.

“The main goal of the club is to help local charities,” said Maren, the club’s president. “I just wanted to start this club this year because I’ve always wanted to get into community service, and I figured this would be a good way to do it -- to help out the local charities. I’ve grown up in Helena my whole life, so I’ve seen all the good work -- Florence Crittenton, God’s Love, Helena Food Share, the Rocky Mountain Development Council.”

Maren said about 15 people have joined the club so far. Nov. 15 was the second time the club has catered a meal at Helena’s homeless shelter, God’s Love. They plan to do this monthly. Maren and her mother, Allison Elliott, prepare the main meal of pork and rice the day before for around 40-70 people.

“(Maren) is a very conscientious and diligent person. If she says she’s going to do something, she 100% follows through and does it. She really cares about people,” said Allison. “ ... (Cooking monthly meals for God’s Love) is something we look forward to doing together.”

Other members of the club bring items like canned green beans, pineapple and cupcakes. Around five members of the club showed up on Nov. 15 to help serve the meal at God’s Love.

“I got involved because I know Maren, we’re friends. She said she wanted to create a club that would focus on community services and helping the Helena community. I was interested,” said Lauren Hoxie, a senior at Capital and secretary of the club. “It is super fun to be here and help serve.”

Some of the events they have planned for the future are shoveling seniors' sidewalks, painting nails at nursing homes, organizing coat drives, making care packages for people experiencing homelessness and more, according to Maren.

When not at school or doing community service, Maren spends most of her time playing violin, going to her church’s youth group, playing bass guitar in her church’s band and more. After high school, Maren plans to go to college to double-major in business administration and violin performance.

The legacy Maren, Lauren and the Helping Helena club will leave behind at Capital is one of giving and selflessness.

“When I was thinking of things I wanted to do (with the club), I just really wanted to serve people’s small, everyday things people need -- like food,” said Maren. “I know there’s places that already exist that help people, and I just wanted to help those charities. I didn’t want to start anything on my own because I feel like they’re already doing such a great job. I just wanted to be a part of it.”