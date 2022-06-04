Capital High graduates reflect on challenges, look to the future

Bruin Nation was out in force Saturday morning as 272 Capital High School graduates and their supporters packed the class of 2022's commencement ceremony held at Nelson Stadium on the campus of Carroll College.

"Perseverance and adaptability -- entities that this class of 2022 have had to learn to embrace," Capital Principal Brett Zanto said during the ceremony, touching on the morning's common thread, a four-year high school experience largely stolen by the global COVID-19 pandemic. "This is a class that has had to learn to adapt. Such skills will surely pay off whether you are marketing your own new business, finding your next job, managing technology or determining where to plant your roots."

Twenty one seniors finished their high school careers with cumulative GPAs of 4.0, earning them the label of valedictorian.

Eight students achieved salutatorian status by earning 3.5 cumulative GPAs.

Bear Awards are presented to students who have completed 10 or more honors, advanced placement and/or advanced credits, receiving a minimum of a B letter grade in each. At least seven of the 10 must be in the disciplines of English, math, social studies, science or foreign language. They must graduate with at least 26 credits with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5. They must also be involved in at least two school-related activities.

Zanto handed out 59 Bear Awards Saturday, almost a quarter of the graduating class.

"This community is proud of you," Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz told the graduates.

Weltz also thanked the crowd of supporters, many of whom brought noise makers.

He said it takes parents about 12,000 hours to graduate a child through high school.

"Parents, those 12,000 hours were things such as: 'Hey, I need a ride to school tomorrow at 6 a.m. for practice.' 'Dad I got a project due tomorrow,' and its 10 o'clock at night," he said.

The student speakers, Jacob Curry, Slayden Rasmussen and Brennen Jensen, all commented on the hardships of high school during such an unprecedented time, but all three shared hopeful messages that looked to the class' wide open future.

Curry said the past four years were spent trying to navigate "not only the turbulent waters of high school, but now also the tsunami waves of the widespread pandemic."

"This class never let the pandemic define them as we showed countless moments of perseverance during these past four years," he said, noting state championships in sports and clubs. "This class never let anything stop them from not only graduating, but also discovering who they themselves are as individuals."

Zanto also took a moment to recognize Capital Assistant Principal Walt Chancy, who is retiring after a 46-year career at the school.

