Bryant Elementary and Helena College partnership promotes lifelong learning

Bryant Elementary School and Helena College have formed a partnership that aims to give fifth grade students a better idea of what college is all about.

The partnership began this school year, when Helena College adopted Bryant's fifth grade class as honorary Helena College students. These students walk across the street to Helena College one day a month and participate in various education projects.

"We try to be good neighbors to Bryant. For example, we've done things like Halloween trick-or-treating," said Sandra Bauman, Helena College's dean. "But we wanted to take that to the next level -- show them that there is a world of educational opportunities out there."

Bauman said this partnership came to be through talks with Bryant's fifth grade teachers and principal. The program's goal is to expose fifth grade students to all of the different kinds of educational opportunities out there. Bauman said they've done things like creative writing with professor Virginia Reeves and a science lab with Dr. John Hartmann. In late January, they did an art project with professor Seth Roby.

"We want to promote whatever your interest is and the idea of lifelong learning," Bauman said.

Bryant Principal Trisha Klock said this partnership is an incredible opportunity for these fifth grade students. According to Klock, students begin developing lifelong interests in fifth grade.

"Seeing it so close to home is a big deal. When you think of college you think big, like a four-year university," Klock said. "This shows a greater diversity of options for kiddos who are just starting to figure out what their interests are."

Klock said when kids leave her school they go on to middle school, where they start to branch out more. She said this program helps give them an idea of what is out there and what their futures could look like.

"It is great to see that light bulb go off," Klock said. "It's the coolest thing. I was so excited when they (Helena College) came to us."

Donna Breitbart, director of marketing and communications at Helena College, said the program also shows the kids that learning can be fun and it provides a level of comfort with the idea of college since it's just across the street from Bryant.

"We were trying to think of a way to have Bryant students on our campus while respecting COVID and the school district's COVID protocols," Breitbart said.

Bauman said the relationship isn't just for the benefit of the Bryant students, but it has also invigorated the Helena College staff. She said the professors who have been a part of it have loved getting to show these students something new.

"It is energizing for us. It is exciting for these kids to engage in learning. Something about seeing education through the eyes of a kid," Bauman said. "If we can help even one kid see college as an option, that is a win for us."

It's an exciting time for the students as well, according to Breitbart. She said they've shown great enthusiasm in visiting both Helena College campuses.

"We showed the kids the diesel lab one day. There was one kid that got so excited that as they were leaving he had to run up and hug the instructor after it was over," Breitbart said. "It is moments like that."

Klock said Bryant plans to continue the partnership as long as possible. She said there is some room for refinement, such as fine tuning schedules and continuing to broaden the fields that the students are exposed to.

"We are just so thankful for this partnership," Klock said.

Helena College hopes this program lays the groundwork to potentially work with other schools. Bauman said they hope to grow from this experience and help more kids see college as an option in their future.

