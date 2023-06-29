Helena Public Schools is working to expand real-world training capacity for its students, and $100,000 in grants from Boeing is helping that along.

With the support of a $25,000 grant from Boeing, a HAAS Toolroom Mill has been purchased by the district for Helena High School to help prepare students for high-paying jobs in the manufacturing industry. The sophisticated Computer Numerical Control (CNC) capability of the tool is guided by software, which allows for high-precision cutting, routing, grinding and other functions.

“Boeing is proud to help bring training to Helena students that reflects real-world experiences,” said Gina Breukelman, senior manager at Northwest Region Boeing Global Engagement. “Growing a robust talent pipeline locally is key to the Helena region’s economic growth and supports workforce development opportunities in the aerospace and manufacturing industries and beyond.”

The machine's total cost was about $43,000 and was supplemented by additional grant monies, such as funds at Helena Education Foundation (HEF) and Montana Advanced Opportunity Act. Officials said it's the first step in a plan to create a comprehensive manufacturing training center at Helena High School. Executive Director of HEF Lisa Cordingley called the HAAS Toolroom Mill “equalizing” for the two high schools.

Boeing began its first paid internship program last summer for high school students at Capital High School with a partnership with CHS machining and welding teacher Jim Weber. Four 2022 CHS grads are now working full time at Boeing’s Helena-based aviation component manufacturing plant.

At the announcement ceremony Wednesday, Boeing surprised HEF with an additional $75,000 donation to be used in Helena's public schools. HEF plans to use these funds to purchase more equipment to complete the manufacturing training center at HHS and to update the equipment available for C.R. Anderson Middle School and Helena Middle School students such as 3D printers and MakerBot Replicators.

HEF sought Boeing’s support as part of its workforce development initiative called Manufacturing a Strong Future for Helena. Cordingley thanked Boeing and HHS’ career and technology education teachers.

“Education and workforce development go hand-in-hand,” said Cordingley. “This new equipment is an investment not only in our students but in our Helena community.”

HHS students will begin using the new HAAS Toolroom Mill this coming school year. Seniors at HHS Jackson Cosgrove and Tithen Fitzgerald are possibly looking at going into welding and metal fabrication after high school, and they said they’re eager to use HHS’ new tool. Cosgrove got into welding his sophomore year and is now the president of HHS’ American Welding Society, and Fitzgerald has been welding since eighth grade; he runs his business Montana Metalworks and is the president of HHS’ SkillsUSA.

“This will be huge and open a lot of doors for us to learn and see if we want to go into that field,” said Cosgrove.

Former Public School students who now work for Boeing in Helena spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony about their experiences. Kyle Beto was a 2008 CHS graduate. His senior year, his team won the state competition for SkillsUSA, which awarded him a year of free tuition at Helena College. Beto now works as a CNC programmer in the engineering department at Boeing in Helena.

“There’s not many places in the world that do what we do here (at Boeing) in Helena, Montana,” Beto said. “... I truly believe programs like this install that work ethic into kids way more than a traditional classroom can do for certain individuals, myself included.”

“We’re accelerating our work with Boeing and other business partners to expand our training capacity,” Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “In addition to building futures for these students, our schools play a leading role in attracting new employers to Helena. That’s part of our responsibility as our community’s public school district. We’re going to keep looking for innovative ways to develop our future workforce and build our community’s economic future.”