Beating the odds, again: Former teen mom earns nursing degree at Helena College's first fall graduation

Marli Vincent beat the odds a decade ago, when she graduated from the then University of Montana-Helena with her associate's degree in medical office administration after becoming a mother in her teens. Today, she will receive her associate's degree in nursing at Helena College's first-ever fall graduation ceremony.

When Vincent crossed the stage in 2011, the then 23-year-old mother of three was among the 2% of women who go on to earn a degree after having a child in their teens.

She now admits her degree in medical office administration was a concession she made at that time. Her true goal was always to be a registered nurse.

"I literally have photos of my first grade Halloween costume where I was dressed up as a nurse," Vincent said. "I've always wanted to be a nurse. That was always my goal."

Today's graduation is the culmination of a process that started back in 2007, when Vincent initially did her prerequisite courses for nursing. But being a student with young children proved difficult, and she ended up spending some time as a stay-at-home mom.

Vincent now has four children. Her husband was deployed to Alabama for a while, and that is where she earned her licensed practical nurse certificate.

Upon her return to Helena, Vincent worked full-time as an LPN at PureView. In the fall of 2020, when her oldest was 16 and her youngest was 9, Vincent decided it was time to hit the books hard and earn her nursing degree. She continued working full-time throughout this process.

"My husband was a big push in helping me go back to school," Vincent said. "He would call the college and make sure I had everything I needed. Our kids being a bit older helped out too, the three older ones each have a night where they make dinner, which takes that pressure off me."

Vincent already has a job lined up on the surgical floor at St. Peter's Health. She said she is looking forward to being more hands-on and noted that one of her favorite experiences was working at the clinic at God's Love for PureView.

"This is kind of a lesson I hope my kids take away from it. You can do anything you want, you just have to work for it. Even if you have to wait," Vincent said. "My husband and I always move forward and always work towards our goals."

Vincent said she really appreciated the education she received at Helena College. She said you can't beat the price for the quality of the education provided at Helena College. Although the program was harder to get into, Vincent said her professors were very hands-on and the coursework wasn't as all-consuming for her. She said her class was able to ask so many pertinent real-life questions that made a huge difference for her personally.

Vincent did not realize she was part of the first-ever fall graduation for Helena College, but said she was very glad the option was available.

"It feels good to be able to get out there and help fight this battle," Vincent said.

According to Helena College officials, 67 students are graduating this fall. About 20 of them opted to participate in the individual walk-through ceremonies scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. today at the Helena College Donaldson Campus.

"We are so excited to host our first-ever fall graduation and give our students the opportunity to mark this milestone in real time with their friends and family, rather than waiting until spring," said Helena College Dean Sandra Bauman. "Our new, individualized format for celebrating graduation at Helena College has made this change possible and we are so happy to have our students and those they hold dear with us to celebrate."

Helena College does have some experience with hosting walk-through commencement ceremonies, opting to use this method in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

