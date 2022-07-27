Arntzen: Flexible options available to schools with teacher vacancies

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is encouraging public schools in Montana to use emergency authorizations and Class 5 provisional licenses to fill teaching positions that are still vacant.

“Help wanted signs are in many business windows throughout our state and our Montana schools are no exception,” Arntzen said. “Filling our schools with quality educators leads to educational excellence for our students. Many Montanans helped me in revising our educator licensing rules to allow for greater flexibilities and streamlining a new educator licensing system that meets the needs of our teachers.”

An emergency authorization of employment is not a valid teaching license, but after exhausting all traditional methods for hiring a licensed teacher, a school can utilize this type of employment.

People who fall into this category are those who have previously held a teaching license, have academic or professional qualifications, or are student teaching. This type of employment does not apply to special education teachers, who have to be licensed.

From 2020 to 2022, the use of emergency authorizations doubled in Montana from 84 in 2020 to 173 in 2022.

A Class 5 teaching license is a provisional license that is good for one to three years while educators are in the process of completing requirements for a full teaching license.

The number of Class 5 provisional licenses in Montana rose as well in the past two years, from 238 in 2020 to 258 in 2022.

The data on the Office of Public Instruction's jobs for teachers website shows 1,100 current openings for teachers in the state.

There are nine openings in Helena, according to OPI. Karen Ogden, communications specialist for Helena Public Schools, said this number is not unusual for this time of the year.

Montana ranks among the lowest in the nation for starting teacher salaries, at around $35,000 per year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, as of 2017-2018, only three states ranked lower than Montana in starting teacher pay: New Mexico, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

"There was legislative action on teacher pay as the TEACH Act was passed during the last session. This only affects beginning teachers in some districts," wrote OPI in an email. "As a local control state, our districts control the level of pay offered to beginning teachers. Some of our districts have bargaining units and some do not. Many different factors contribute to teacher pay throughout our state but the OPI does not specifically track these factors."

The TEACH Act appropriated $2,492,048 to enhance competitive pay for starting teachers. Through this, the state will fund up to $3,472 per teacher annually for their first three years in the classroom. In Montana, there are 94 school districts through 33 counties participating in the incentivized teacher pay program.

The number of new teaching licenses issued in Montana grew from 1,251 in 2020-21 to 1,646 in 2021-22.

"We work hard to get the most qualified educators for our students," Ogden said.