The upcoming May school board races in Helena and East Helena have been canceled as due the races being uncontested.

However, the levy issues remain on the ballot.

For Helena Public Schools, two seats were open for the Elementary (K-8) District. These positions are now held by board vice-chair Jennifer McKee and President of Montana School Boards Association Luke Muszkiewicz. McKee has filed and will automatically begin a new term, but Muszkiewicz didn’t run for re-election. Sole candidate Linda Cleatus will begin a term in his place.

The third open seat represents the Wolf Creek and Trinity Districts on the Secondary (high school) Board. This seat is now held by board member Jennifer Walsh, who filed and will automatically begin a new term.

All seats are three-year terms, and candidates must live within the area they’re representing.

The school board on Tuesday is expected to discuss the vacancy left by trustee Lois Fitzpatrick, who died March 10 from cancer. She was elected in May 2022 and there are still two years left in her term. Also Tuesday, the board is expected to declare the seat vacant and call for applicants. The trustees will then interview applicants and appoint one of them to serve on the board for one year. After the one year is up, the seat will be open for the May 2024 elections.

In East Helena, trustees Martin Balukas and Mark Diehl have filed and will automatically begin a new three-year term.

Trustee Breck Sheet didn’t run for re-election, and lone candidate Tristan Ulmer will be taking over his seat.

The last day to file for candidacy was March 23, and the deadline to file as a write-in was March 30.

Ballots are still set to go out to the public on April 14, but there will be no section for voting for trustees since those elections are now canceled. The only items on the ballot will be the levies designed to help the districts through tough budget times — HPS has three levies and East Helena has one.

The election is through Lewis and Clark County and the ballots are due back May 2.