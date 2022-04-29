Arbor Day brings new shade trees to Helena schools

Sixteen new shade trees were planted alongside walkways at Capital and Helena high schools on Arbor Day Friday through a partnership with Growing Friends of Helena.

“Our school campuses are home to a significant portion of Helena’s green spaces that are enjoyed by the entire community,” said Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz, who added that work is underway to remove dead trees and stumps. “We’re extremely grateful to Growing Friends for helping us keep these community resources leafy and green for future generations.”

The plantings will replace green ash trees that have died or are expected to succumb to the emerald ash borer beetle.

“The emerald ash beetle has an almost 100 percent fatality rate and 50 percent of our publicly owned trees (in Helena) are green ash, so it’s important that we prepare before it gets here,” said Helena Parks Urban Forestry Supervisor Chris Daly, who is providing support for the project.

Growing Friends provided the trees and planting materials, while Helena Public Schools will maintain the plantings. Growing Friends has planted more than 3,000 trees across Helena since its founding in 1990, including trees at Bryant, Central, Hawthorne, and Jim Darcy elementary schools over the past three years.

