Angel Fund's 16th annual Stuff The Bus meets $50K goal

The Angel Fund’s 16th annual Stuff The Bus fundraiser wrapped up on Aug. 5.

The goal this year was to help 1,400 students by raising $50,000. While Angel Fund Executive Director Janet Riis said final numbers are not yet available because some donations and matches are still rolling in, she confirmed the goal has been met. She also said Valley Bank matched the $5,000 that people donated to the effort through the bank.

Before COVID-19, Stuff The Bus brought in supplies such as pens, backpacks, crayons, notebooks and more that were dropped off at various donation spots around Helena. At the end of the fundraiser, a bus would come around to collect all the donations and in one day, Angel Fund volunteers would sort out all the items donated and schools would come to collect what they believed they would need for the upcoming school year.

Stuff The Bus later switched to monetary donations, and the Angel Fund kept it that way because it gives schools more freedom to meet their needs through grants.

“It’s like if a high school needs Texas Instrument calculators, no one really donates those, so now they can go and purchase those themselves with the grant money,” said Riis.

Stuff the Bus is one of several distinct programs run by the Angel Fund each year.

Another program involves student clothing. There is an Angel Coordinator in each school within Helena Public Schools. If a family qualifies for free or reduced lunch, the Angel Fund also provides a monetary stipend for clothing: $150 for elementary school students and $200 for middle school and high school students.

There are four stores the Angel Fund partners with in Helena: Target, Walmart, T.J. Maxx and Old Navy. Students can go to these stores and pick out clothes with their stipend and leave them at the store checkout. An Angel Coordinator will stop by and pay for them, and then the family can come pick them up.

This program starts around October or November because that is when schools have an idea of which students are in the free and reduced lunch program.

For the “Running for Montana’s Future Program,” the Angel Fund partners with the school resource officers (SROs) who then work with the school counselors to provide new shoes to students who need them. The SRO drops them off to the student in their size. Since this program started in 2010, over 800 pairs of shoes had been purchased for students as of November 2021, according to prior Independent Record reporting.

The Angel Fund also provides post-secondary scholarships to graduates of Helena Public Schools who want to continue their education after high school. The scholarships are based on financial need, academic success, and a commitment to “pay it forward.” Whether that be at a two year or four year college, it doesn’t matter to qualify for the $1,000 to $2,000 scholarship.

Some upcoming events for the Angel Fund Riis highlighted are Copper Furrow Brewing Charity Night on Sept. 27 from 4 to 9 p.m., where $1 will be donated for every pint of beer sold.

Dec. 5 is the big fundraising night for the Angel Fund with On Broadway Night, where 50% of proceeds go to the fund. That night, there is also an in-person auction. Riis estimated that last year was the biggest year yet for this event, raising around $8,000-$9,000.

Donations to the Angel Fund are accepted year-round, not just during Stuff The Bus. To donate, visit www.angelfundhelena.org, or donations can be mailed to: Angel Fund, P.O. Box 7436, Helena, MT 59604.