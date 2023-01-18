'An upstream approach to health': Harvest of the Month brings Montana-grown foods to Helena classrooms

Helena elementary schools are harvesting new experiences and knowledge each month thanks to the local Harvest of the Month program.

“It’s really tying everything about tasting new foods and knowing that they come from our state and teaching the kids about sustainability, how we’re trying to sustain our land with good farming practices and sustain our community by supporting our farmers and ranchers,” said Joan Leik, culinary arts teacher at Helena High School. “The kids really like that part of it. They’re really interested in how it all comes together.”

Montana Harvest of the Month is through Montana State University’s Farm to School program, with the goal to showcase Montana-grown foods in Montana communities. The program is open to K-12 schools, afterschool programs, Summer Food Service Programs, early care and education facilities, businesses, health care institutions and more.

The way it works is MSU sends resource packets, learning objectives, outlines and more for the school year to each participating program. From there, the local programs help determine what local Montana foods fit the criteria outlined for the year.

Here in Helena, the Harvest of the Month program has been running for about 10 years and is growing a little each year school by school. It’s mainly managed by Harvest of the Month coordinator at St. Peter’s Health Kim Lloyd and Leik and her culinary students. Just this year, Carroll College associate professor of health sciences Dr. Gerald Schafer and his students from his public health and nutrition course joined the program.

“I thought it would be a great chance for my students to get some actual experience working in the community,” said Schafer. “... It’s going to be ongoing, so each semester, my students will have the chance to do that outreach in the community and get that experience as health educators.”

In Helena, Helena High culinary students and Carroll students develop a lesson based on the monthly food. Then, they go into classrooms and teach about it. Helena High culinary students teach two classrooms, and Carroll students teach eight classrooms. The rest of the classrooms, a Head Start classroom and St. Peter’s Health's day care, are taught by Lloyd.

Helena High culinary students do most of the food prep by creating a snack or meal using the food of the month to bring to both their classrooms and the classrooms Carroll students teach in. Harvest of the Month is taught at 10 of the 11 elementary schools in Helena in fourth grade and Montessori classes; it’s not taught at Jim Darcy yet.

“The goal in the end was to have someone teach the high school kids, and they go out and teach the elementary kids, and to really be able to keep that sustainable. We don’t want it to be something we just do for two years,” said Leik.

January’s Harvest of the Month food was dairy, so KJ’n Ranch and Sheep Mountain Creamery, located on Birdseye Road in Helena, was contacted and supplied sheep cheese to the classrooms.

Tony Napoletano’s upper Montessori classroom at Central Elementary School is one of the participating classrooms in Harvest of the Month.

Usually, students from Carroll College would be presenting and leading the lesson in Napoletano’s class, but Carroll was still on winter break as of Jan. 12. So, Napoletano showed an educational tour video Lloyd had made when she went to Sheep Mountain Creamery.

In the video, Kim Ashmore, who runs the ranch with her husband Jim, explains that the dairy sheep need to be milked twice a day, like cows, and that they currently have around 170 dairy sheep. Ashmore speaks on the process of pasteurization they use at their ranch before they make their cheese and shows the various cheese molds used.

Some soft cheeses made at Sheep Mountain Creamery are Ewe Squeaky Cheese and Bryndza Cheese. Some of their aged cheeses are Black Tail with Caraway Seeds, Black Rock, Brewer Hill, Midnight Hill, Painted Hill, Green Mountain, Timber Hill and Sunrise Hill. A few of these aged cheeses are infused with beer from Lewis and Clark Brewing.

After the video, the students got to sample blocks of Ewe Squeaky Cheese, which is a salted curd with the same firmness as cheese. It can be used as a snack or in salads, casserole, pizza and more. One student proclaimed “I’m scared” before trying the sheep cheese, yet they bravely persevered.

Afterward, students voted on whether they tried it, liked it or loved it. Three students said they liked it, three students said they loved it and 14 students voted that they tried it. These results are then sent to Lloyd, who keeps track of them for Helena’s Harvest of the Month.

“Coming from St. Pete’s, I get asked a lot about why is St. Pete’s supporting this program, but we see it as an upstream approach to health, like if we’re teaching our kids young about healthy foods, maybe they won’t have to go to the hospital as much,” said Lloyd.

Next month’s Harvest of the Month in classrooms is beets, March is grains, April is chickpeas and May is beef or bison. For more information on Harvest of the Month in Helena, go to https://bit.ly/helenaharvest.

“Each year, we’re thankful that we’ve been able to do what we have done,” said Leik. “We’d like Harvest of the Month in every grade level.”