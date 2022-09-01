Ace Montana awards more than 1,000 scholarships for private school tuition

The nonprofit ACE Scholarships Montana has given out more than 1,000 scholarships this year, 300 more than last year, to students from low-income families around the state to help them afford private school tuition.

“Parents are looking for different school options for a variety of reasons,” said Jake Penwell, vice president of ACE Scholarships Montana. “Many working-class families cannot afford to move if their children are struggling in the school they are zoned to attend. They also are not able to pay full tuition at their local independent school. That is what makes the scholarships ACE offers such a vital resource. Families that come to ACE Scholarships are determined to make the necessary sacrifice to help their child get the education they deserve and provide them the foundation for success.”

The program provides scholarships of up to $2,000 from private fundraising and fundraising under the Montana Tax Credits for Qualified Education Contributions Program.

“The Montana scholarship tax credit program has been instrumental in our efforts to meet increasing demand from families in our state seeking the best educational fit for their child,” said Penwell.

Even though ACE Montana gave out hundreds or more scholarships than last year, Penwell noted that this year, there are still 180 qualified families waiting for a scholarship for their child, hence the need for fundraising.

ACE Scholars have a 93% graduation rate compared to 80% of their peers from the 2021-2022 school year, according to ACE.

“All children deserve access to a quality education, and there is no one solution for every child, especially in the aftermath of pandemic-related school closures, mandates and learning loss. Parents and communities are recognizing the need for alternatives. As a result, we are seeing greater demand for access to the scholarships we provide,” said Norton Rainey, CEO of ACE Scholarships.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.acescholarships.org/become-a-scholar/montana/.