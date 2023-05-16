The creators of "The Cookie Chronicles" series are traveling the country on their Busload of Books Tour and giving away 25,000 copies of their books to Title I schools, schools with high poverty rates, in every state.

East Helena was among the stops.

"The Cookie Chronicles" is a young adult fiction series of five books which follows young Ben Yokoyama and the lessons he learns along the way from cracking open fortune cookies.

Series creators husband and wife Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr and their four kids spent the 2022-23 school year traveling in a tiny home school bus. Their mission, by giving away books, is to spread awareness of the challenges facing public schools in America, such as budget deficits, the banning of books and more.

The family stopped by Radley Elementary in East Helena last Friday to give away books on their Montana stop.

Swanson and Behr have partnered with Build-A-Bear Foundation and First Book to give away an additional 125,000 free books by other authors on their cross-country tour. To date, the family has raised $156,120 through their GoFundMe page to fund their book giveaway, and 937 people have donated from around the U.S. since the fundraiser went live last June. The couple's goal is to hit $200,000, and every $5 puts a hardcover book in the hands of a student or teacher.

The family is visiting 53 Title I schools across the U.S., but there is over 47,000 Title I schools in the country, according to their GoFundMe page. They plan to keep visiting schools after the tour, giving away books and inspiring creativity and literacy in children.

Swanson and Behr will be working with Washington College on a study of how author/illustrator visits impact elementary students’ attitudes about literacy and creativity. The family said they’ve seen firsthand the difference these visits can make.

“A few years ago, we did a free author/illustrator visit and raised funds to buy a hardcover book for each student and teacher. The results were incredible,” Swanson said. “Kids who had never picked up a book started reading. Kids started writing their own books and working together to make comics. Teachers described a huge boost in excitement and morale. Once we saw how much good had come of the day, we knew we wanted to do it at a larger scale.”