“I learned it’s hard to adult in today’s society” wrote one Project for Alternative Learning student, noting how life can be unfair at the financial reality fair put on Wednesday by Rocky Mountain Credit Union.

This was the second year in a row since COVID-19 that the credit union put this event on at the Project for Alternative Learning, also known as PAL.

“This is our favorite reality fair we do every year,” said Kelly Fleiner, director of marketing and public relations at Rocky Mountain Credit Union. “I promise you PAL is my favorite school to come to. You guys are my favorite students. You guys always have the most fun with this, and I appreciate it.”

Students started by picking a job from a pre-made list. Some of the jobs were attorney, electrician, police officer, writer and more. Education requirements, prior experience needed, health insurance and benefits and monthly salary were also listed alongside each job.

Students went around to different stations such as vehicles, houses, day care, student loans and more to determine if their job could cover the life they wanted. Each station was made up of multiple choices coming at different costs. For example, if a student chose to have children, then they had to decide if they or a partner would stay home and lose income or if they would send the children to daycare at a high monthly cost.

The students learned how to balance things such as car payments, mortgages, unplanned accidents, cell phone bills, retirement and more.

“I knew (my budget) was going to be really close, so I went cheap everything,” PAL junior Trenton Houde said. “I picked heavy-equipment operator because I’ll be certified within the next year… No pets, no kids, no wife, nothing, all cheap.”

Houde still came out a little over $300 in the hole due to pulling a chance card that charged him $2,500 for a car accident.

“The chance cards can make your life easier or you can get an $800 vet bill, which I just saw,” said Ryan Cooney, who teaches government, history and world cultures at PAL. “It adds a level of realism that I think hits home for these kids.”

Some students picked the career that earned the most money, a surgeon at $32,500 a month, but after totaling up all their expenses, they were surprised at their student loan cost, malpractice insurance and more cutting into their salaries.

At the end, students wrote down what they learned on the back of their monthly budget worksheets. Most answers mentioned how life is hard, especially if you’re a single parent. Some put down that they may need more than one job while others wrote about how they didn’t like Uncle Sam robbing them with taxes.

“When you talk to parents or hear from students, one of the things we always hear echoed is that we want more about financial literacy and being able to go out into the real world and manage our finances, so this gives them an opportunity to do just that,” Cooney said. “This is a great start. I’d like to see a program like this expanded — maybe done more often or get it into more schools because I do think it’s very beneficial.”