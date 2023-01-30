'A leap of faith': Student of the month goes from public to private Catholic school

Certain people can make the air in a room feel a bit lighter, and Quinn Casey is one of them. The St. Andrew School sophomore breathes a bit of life into everything he does and everyone he meets.

“Quinn exemplifies what it means to be a well-rounded student, incorporating all that he has learned into all of his classes, conversations, and music,” St. Andrew staff wrote about Quinn in his student of the month nomination form. “(Quinn) enters every class with a joyful spirit ready to engage every day's challenges.”

Quinn has lived in Helena his whole life. He is the fourth oldest out of Deidre and David Casey’s eight children and will be 16 on Feb. 23.

“Quinn has a really high emotional intelligence. He’s one of those kids in our family who’s very tuned in to how everyone is doing and is a really empathetic kid,” said David Casey, Quinn’s father. “... We’re extremely proud of Quinn. He’s rounded that corner coming from middle school through the COVID years there and is coming into his own.”

After attending C.R. Anderson Middle School, Quinn was given the choice to attend St. Andrew School, a private Catholic school, for high school. Quinn stated that he took “a leap of faith” and transferred to a school that's a "very friendly and faith-based community with good teachers who care."

“That’s a big deal in high school to be a part of a class of 400 versus a class of 15,” said David. “So we really wanted him to be part of that decision, and he really made that decision himself. It’s been a real positive experience for him.”

His sister, Abra, was the first Casey at St. Andrew when she started teaching there. She teaches music, choir and is the spiritual director. Casey has two younger brothers who also attend St. Andrew in grades six and four.

"I've gotten to see how much he's changed since coming to school, and how much the school has changed since he brought his endless optimism to it," said Abra. "Seems to be a pretty symbiotic relationship."

Deidre is the assistant director of campus ministry at Carroll College, and David does music, live-streaming and youth groups for Our Lady of the Valley Parish. The two met in college and have been playing music side by side ever since with their own “symphonic indie-folk band” named after them, David and Deirdre Casey.

The children all share their parents' musical talents. Quinn has a multitude of hobbies inside and outside of school. He’s now busy with basketball, but he still finds time for music and choir club. Quinn plays the piano, guitar and ukulele.

“I enjoy drawing quite a bit, hanging out with friends and playing board games — most of that normal stuff,” he said. “... As a musician, learning more about instruments and how to produce and actually make music and learning what that industry is like.”

Quinn was a recipient of the ninth grade Griffin Spirit Award last year for exemplifying the cardinal virtues such as temperance, justice, prudence and fortitude in the classroom and the community. He also serves on the Catholic Youth Coalition Board for the Diocese of Helena with a team of students from around Western Montana who plan events throughout the year for youth to engage with faith.

“Building friendships as well — I think that not a lot of people have great friendships these days, but at St. Andrew, I found a lot of really good people,” said Quinn.

Quinn doesn’t have any concrete plans for after high school yet because he still has two years to think about the decision, but he thinks college will be on the horizon.

“In the past year, the lights came on for him about the power of learning,” said David. “... He’s really insightful, and he realizes if you engage the philosophical part of your brain that you can arrive at some truth.”