Broadwater Elementary School’s librarian Marla Unruh is the second-ever recipient of the Montana Library Association’s Alma Smith Jacobs Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award.

Unruh said she was very surprised to receive the award and joked that “It’s a lot of attention for someone who spends their day in the basement” working in the school library.

The award founded in 2022 is named for the pioneering Great Falls librarian who became the first woman and first African American to serve as Montana’s State Librarian in 1973. Each year, a library, group or person is recognized for their efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in library services in Montana. Ken Robison, a Montana historian, was the first to receive the award in 2022.

Unruh touched on the air of politics suddenly spotlighting many librarians across the country.

“Our critics don’t understand who we really are and what we’re really doing,” she said. “Elementary teachers are kind-hearted people who would never do anything to hurt anybody or shock some little kid.”

She stated that the history of our country needs to be taught with all perspectives included and that it should inspire hope in younger generations, not fear.

“We have to tell the truth, but I use it to inspire kids,” Unruh said. “So I just tell them, ‘You know, this is pretty rough, but all throughout history whenever there’s been one group mistreating another, there’s always been a few who stood up for what was right, and I know that’s what you would do.’”

Libraries are welcoming, restful places full of knowledge, and by that definition, Unruh herself is a human library. At 85, Unruh has seen the educational landscape undergo many changes throughout her lifetime. She grew up in St. Louis in a family of educators and graduated high school in 1955, the year after the landmark decision to desegregate schools in Brown v. Board of Education.

Unruh taught high school English for two years upon graduating from university before taking a long hiatus from educating. It wasn’t until the famous Kansas City case Missouri v. Jenkins that Unruh thought about returning to education. The case was decided in 1995 and required the state of Missouri to correct intentional racial discrimination through funding salaries and remedial education programs in Kansas City schools.

“Suddenly the district had money, and they opened a high school. I applied, and they hired me with no recent experience to be a ninth grade English teacher,” Unruh said. “... I do feel deeply about being kind to all. My years in the urban environment changed me forever.”

Teaching in an urban school exposed Unruh to many more cultures, especially the culture of black Americans. It showed her how important representation is in the media and in books.

“When I first walked into that middle school library, it was full of books from the '50s and '60s aimed at white kids,” said Unruh. “There wasn’t much that our urban kids could find. Over the years I revolutionized that whole thing, changed it over to things that they were interested in.”

One of her favorite stories to read with her students now is “Precious and the Boo Hag” by Patricia McKissack and Onawumi Jean Moss. It's a fairy tale about a young girl left at home by her mother who tells her not to let “nothing or nobody” inside the house. A Boo Hag, a mythical creature in Gullah culture folklore that tries to gain entry into someone’s house to steal someone’s energy or their skin, tries to wheedle their way into Precious’ home throughout the story.

When Unruh came back to teaching in the 1990s, the first computers were coming out, so she taught herself how to use them.

“I had to,” Unruh stated. “In fact, that’s why I went into library. I knew that if I stayed in the English classroom, I would be isolated, and I would never get to learn it. I moved over to library, and that’s forced me to do more, but I’ll never be a real nerd on it.”

Unruh also taught herself robotics to secure a makerspace grant to give that opportunity to her students. She tries to attend the annual Glacier Waterton International Peace Park Hamfest, the oldest continuously running hamfest in the world attended by people from Canada and the U.S. to learn about ham radio each year. She said that radio has helped “beef up” the side of her brain that isn’t humanities.

She moved to Montana in 2007 because she missed the mountains, and she was hired on as Broadwater’s librarian that year. She had never before taught in an elementary classroom.

The thing Unruh wants her students to remember about her is that she should be forgotten and overshadowed by their own successes.

“My journey has been one of learning, just never stop learning. That’s all I’m about really,” said Unruh. “... If there’s one thing I have learned that I have to tell you I’m still learning is simply this, never underestimate any student.”