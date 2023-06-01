Helena High School will graduate 202 students following Capital’s graduation at 11 a.m. at Nelson Stadium at Carroll College.

Kevin Michael Connolly, who was born in Helena, will be the graduation speaker. He is an American photographer who was born without legs but that never stopped him doing anything he’s set his mind to.

Helena High School senior valedictorian Kalley May is following in footsteps that trace back three generations as her high school career comes to a close.

May is a third generation valedictorian in her family with her mom, Kayme May, and grandma, Lynda Kaye Johnson, both being valedictorians at Cut Bank High School. Kayme graduated in 1995 and Johnson graduated in 1965.

“I think Kalley has just been such a go-getter from the beginning when she was little,” Kayme said. “She just always has so much energy, so much life in her, and she is such a giving, caring person with an amazing heart.”

Some other traditions she’s upholding are that she, her mom and her grandma have all gotten the Gold Award in Girl Scouts, which is the highest honor. May, who has been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten, will receive her Gold Award on June 16 at the state Capitol.

All three have also played high school softball. May played third base on the Bengals’ softball team who just took second at state this year, the best the program has ever placed.

“Softball has been another constant that I’m gonna miss for sure,” said May.

May was born and raised in Helena and went to Smith Elementary School. She has a little sister who’s in eighth grade at Helena Middle School who will be entering high school the same year May leaves it.

In high school, May did volleyball, dance and Drafting Club and architecture club. Her favorite subject in school was drafting, and she plans on going into architecture and interior design. Her goal is to graduate with an associates in interior design from Gallatin College and her bachelors in architecture from Montana State University in four years' time.

She says much of her love for interior design and architecture stems from her favorite show on HGTV, "Fixer Upper," with Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“(MSU) has one of the top architecture programs in the US,” May said. “... From what I’ve heard, it’s a tough program. They call it ‘architorture’ -- that gives you a perspective to how much work goes into it.”

Inspired by her high school years coming to a close and a video her English teacher showed in class, May created a bucket list for herself with items on it such as bowling an entire game granny style through the legs, dancing in the rain, traveling and more difficult items such as facing her biggest fear.

“There’s one that’s like ‘Change someone’s life in a way they wouldn’t expect it,’ so I feel like I’m going to realize that that one happens after it is completed,” May said.

May says she would tell her first year self to “take more chances.”

“I think just doing things I wouldn’t have expected me to do like wing it and join Chess club or something. Now I’m trying to learn chess but I don’t understand it at all,” said May. “Especially these past few weeks, I realize you don’t get to ‘fastbackward’ and redo a ton of things, which is where the list started that I have because it forces me out of my comfort zone.”

As May moves onto bigger better things, there’s one thing she can cross off her bucket list -- being a high school graduate.