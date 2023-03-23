East Helena Public Schools is trying to get the jump on inflation and a possible budget gap in preparation for next school year.

The East Helena Public School board of trustees voted unanimously at its March 13 meeting to place a $334,000 mill levy request on the ballot May 2. It's a mail-in ballot set to be sent out on April 14.

“This is not something we get super serious about unless we’ve got some need,” East Helena Superintendent Dan Rispens said. “... Part of what we’re asking for the taxpayers is to ensure we can take care of our employees, most of whom live right here in East Helena -- your neighbors.”

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the district is anticipating a total of $1,015,850 in increases to their budget from inflation costs at around 10%. If the levy were not to pass, East Helena would receive $682,020 based on the number of students that belong to the district, which would leave a potential shortfall of $333,820 in the budget after the 2.73% budget increase paid by the state.

This is where the levy comes in to bridge that anticipated gap with the max voted budget for next school year estimated at $15,739,788.

Rispens noted the inflation formula the Legislature has to follow when it comes to school district budgets is stretched out over a lot of years and isn’t based on the current inflation rate.

“When the Legislature says we’re going to give districts a 2.7% increase, that increase goes on what they call the base, and when you look at school funding, the base is 80% of what could be your maximum budget,” Rispens said. “We’re not at the maximum. We’re at what the (Montana Office of Public Instruction) would call an 88% of the maximum. We’re getting that 2.7% increase based on that 80%.”

The largest increase factor in the estimated budget is the hike in pay for staff anticipated to cost around $475,000. Rispens highlighted that some hourly jobs were only making $11, and with the rising cost of living, the pay increases were much needed to attract and maintain quality staff members for students.

With the growth of East Helena, the district is anticipating a need for new positions next school year such as a custodian position, at least one more elementary school teacher and the district is looking at possibly hiring another high school position to shrink class sizes.

These additional positions, along with some other factors, are estimated to cost around $156,356 total. Other positions they’re looking to fill have already been factored into the budget.

Supplies, textbooks, utilities and health insurance are estimated to cost around $384,500 with the current inflation rate.

Rispens stated the last levy in the district was over seven years ago and that it passed but the board rescinded it because they determined at the time they set the budget that it was no longer necessary. The last levy that passed and was used by the district was in 2002.

The mill levy would impact the average taxpayer in East Helena about $5-$10 a month with that tax burden possibly shrinking over the next few years with the residential and commercial growth in East Helena, noted Rispens.

“We’ve got a lot of retired people in East Helena who are living on fixed income, so we try to be mindful of that,” he said. “We’re not out to gouge people or ratchet up their property taxes. At the same time, we want to be able to offer the best quality education for our kids out here as we can possibly provide. So there has to be a balancing act between that.”

People can reach out to the East Helena Public Schools District Office at 406-227-7700 if they have any questions.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that passing this levy now will set us up for success a year from now,” Rispens said. “We hope we’ll be ready to weather the storm, but it's going to be close … The community out here has always been super supportive, and we’re hoping for a positive outcome.”