35 graduate from Helena's high school diploma completion program

Mikayla McLaughlin’s mom said she did not know if her daughter would ever graduate high school.

“I did not think this was going to happen for a long time,” Danielle Veilleux said Friday in the school auditorium, minutes after Mikayla received her diploma.

“She has done so much to turn around, it’s awesome,” Veilleux said.

Not only had Mikayla graduated, but the 19-year-old did so with gusto, as she was presented with the David Strong Memorial Scholarship, which will give her two tuition-free years of higher education at Helena College.

“I was really surprised,” Mikayla, who goes by Kayla, said, adding she did not think she would be able to attend college. She said she will likely study business.

“I’m really excited,” she said.

Mikayla was among the 35 students who received high school diplomas Friday through Helena Public Schools' “Access to Success” program. Since 2009, the high school diploma completion program improves options for those who are severely at-risk or who have dropped out of high school, officials said.

The coursework is in an adult learning environment and the program is housed on the Helena College campus. Eligibility is limited to those who are at least 16, who meet minimum reading levels, and who are not enrolled in school and do not have a high school diploma.

More than 500 students have received their high school diploma through the program.

Friday’s ceremony was held in the Helena Middle School auditorium. Dozens of proud family members and friends clapped and cheered as the students received their diploma. Seventeen of the 35 graduates attended the ceremony.

Helena Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Josh McKay asked for the diplomas to be handed out at a slow pace, in order to let each graduate and their family bask in the moment. Among those attending were several of the teachers, some members of the school district’s board of trustees, and Rex Weltz, superintendent.

“I’m really proud of these students,” McKay said, adding the program gives students the opportunity to move forward to do what they need to do next.

"I am really excited about that," he said.

The Strong scholarship was named after a school administrator in Helena who died with his son in a car crash in eastern Montana. He was the founder of the program. The scholarship is a two-year waiver on tuition to attend Helena College, and McKay said it allows Strong to keep making a difference in students’ lives.

In a speech to the students that sometimes turned emotional, McKay urged them to take those chances in life to make an improvement in the world. And to seize challenges and make a difference in that moment of time.

Friends and family shared hugs and made plans for where to go for a celebratory meal.

Tonee West-Smiraldo, 18, was among those in the hugfest.

“I’m so excited I graduated,” she said. “It was very hard, but I had wonderful teachers.”

Her grandmother, also named Tonee West, came from Las Vegas for the ceremony.

“It was a hard road for her,” Grandma said, nodding toward the stage. “I think it’s beautiful. These kids went up there and fought for this.”

