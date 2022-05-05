29 Helena educators to receive $15K retirement incentive

Helena Public Schools will provide a $15,000 retirement incentive to 29 of its highest-paid teachers as the school district faces a projected general fund budget shortfall of millions of dollars in the coming years.

“The Helena Education Association and its members proposed the incentive out of a desire to recognize and reward our veteran educators for their many years of exemplary service, including their contributions throughout the pandemic,” the association and the school district said in a joint statement provided to the Independent Record.

The school district offered the incentive to a maximum of 30 eligible teachers retiring in the spring of 2022 or 2023, and the deadline for them to give notice was Feb. 25.

Ten teachers will receive the incentive this year and 19 will receive it next year. The incentive will be added to any other termination pay to which the retiring teachers may be entitled.

According to the school district’s Business Services Administrator Janelle Mickelson, the teachers who were eligible for the retirement incentive have an average annual salary of about $80,000 each. She said some of their positions might remain vacant and the rest will be filled by less-experienced educators who will receive an annual salary of $46,000 to $48,000 each.

Although the move will come with an upfront cost paid out of the general fund, school district officials said it is expected to save about $500,000 during the 2023-24 school year.

“It does help our veteran teachers. I think it is an incentive for them to make a life choice,” school district Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “ … It’s also a way that we can control our upper-level salaries.”

Weltz said the school district needs a blend of teachers who are in the early, middle and late stages of their career, and too many of them are currently at the high end of the pay scale.

“The early retirement incentive is a tool or mechanism to help control where that weight lies,” he said.

Nearly 40 longtime Helena educators received a retirement incentive of $25,000 each in 2020, after school district officials determined that the general fund budget would soon be in the red unless significant adjustments were made.

School district officials recently projected a general fund budget shortfall of $3,612,602 for the 2022-23 school year, though they plan to use their remaining coronavirus relief funds to make up the difference.

The budget shortfall is projected to be $5,326,494 to $6,590,771 for the 2023-24 school year, $6,089,484 to $6,843,945 for the 2024-25 school year, $6,467,623 to $7,197,240 for the 2025-26 school year, and $6,494,078 to $7,308,118 for the 2026-27 school year, depending on whether voters pass general fund levies for those years.

