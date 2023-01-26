283 students in Helena Public Schools experiencing homelessness as of 2023

Helena Public Schools had 283 students experiencing homelessness in grades K-12 at the beginning of this year, nearly double from the year before, a school official said.

At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the district recorded 130-150 students experiencing homelessness. In the first few months of the 2022-2023 school year, the number doubled to around 300 students, Superintendent Rex Weltz said Thursday at a meeting of Hometown Helena, a grassroots civic organization.

“I think that we’re better at identifying (students experiencing homelessness) as well,” Weltz said. “We’ve done training at each school to identify what does homeless look like. It’s not necessarily the student that’s living on the street. For us and the federal definition, homeless is a student that goes to your house for three days and grandma’s house for four and back over to auntie’s house for two.”

Of the 283 students, a breakdown of their circumstances shows that 107 children are “sheltered,” meaning they are housed in a group home, foster care or transitional housing; 104 children live with extended family or friends; 38 children are “unsheltered,” meaning living in a car or other inadequate housing; and 34 children are living in hotels or motels, according to Weltz's Jan. 20 "Friday Message from the Superintendent" posted on the school district's website.

Michele Zentz, the district's homeless liaison, coordinates the district’s support of students experiencing homelessness under the McKinney-Vento Act established in 1987 through the U.S. Department of Education, Weltz said.

This act provides grants to state education agencies, such as the Montana Office of Public Instruction, which then provide funding to school districts to help level the playing field of learning for children experiencing homelessness and their peers.

Zentz said one of the biggest challenges is changing the stigma associated with the term “homeless.” She prefers the terms “living transition” or “experiencing homelessness” because those better describe the – most often – temporary situation and not the person.

Under McKinney-Vento, the district has assistance available to all students experiencing homelessness such as immediate enrollment in school without requirement of academic records, immediate access to the Free and Reduced Lunch program without an application and transportation assistance that includes transporting a student to their school-of-origin if they’ve been forced to move outside its boundaries.

“They don’t have the structure around parents that helps them to get into schools, so that’s our job,” Weltz said.

This act also provides funding to help these students stay engaged in school activities like musical instrument rentals, AP testing exam fees, student activity pass fees and more.

Emily McVey, executive director of Helena’s United Way, pointed out at Hometown Helena that on Thursday evening, United Way would be doing their Point in Time Survey, the annual count of Helena’s local unsheltered population under the guidance of the Federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program.

Many of the students counted as experiencing homelessness in the district won’t count under HUD’s guidelines because students who are couch surfing or living somewhere with access to heat and water don’t qualify as homeless and won’t be counted in the survey's total, she said.

If a family is experiencing homelessness, school counselors can provide children with resources to stay on track at school during the transitional time, officials said.

“It’s just something coming out of the pandemic and where we’re at right now," said Weltz. "There’s a lot of needs."