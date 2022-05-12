228 to graduate from Carroll College Saturday

Carroll College will hold its class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday in Nelson Stadium with 228 students graduating, including baccalaureate and master's degree recipients, as well as Carroll’s first cohort of Accelerated Nursing students.

Alumni from the classes of 1952, 1960-62 and 1970-72 will also be honored.

Providing a special address to graduates will be Ray Kuntz, alumnus from the Carroll College class of 1977. Kuntz has provided transformational support to the college and its students over the years, college officials said. He served on the Carroll board of trustees from 2010-18 and was the recipient of Carroll’s highest honor, the 2018 Insignis Award.

Carroll President John Cech said Kuntz honed some amazing business and entrepreneurial skills while at Carroll as a student and went on to become "one of Montana’s most successful businessmen."

Cech said Kuntz has given to Carroll for 41 years and paid for the construction of two apartment buildings on campus with the goal that the rent collected goes directly to student scholarships. Cech called it the single-largest donation to Carroll in its history. He said Kuntz has established or supported other scholarship funds which have benefited 613 students over the years through total awards of $1,343,751.

Kuntz on Tuesday called the opportunity to speak "a nice honor," adding that Carroll has "been a real important part of my life."

Kuntz was owner of Watkins & Shepard Trucking, which had 1,300 employees and 20 terminals. He had also served as chair of the American Trucking Association. He said he now lives half the year in Florida and the other half in Helena. He has been a developer of several projects in Helena, including the Vanilla Bean Coffee Shop and the new Seeley Building on Last Chance Gulch, and still does development in town.

"As long as the city treats me decent I will continue to develop something in Helena," he said in a telephone interview.

This ceremony will include the first group of Accelerated Nursing students. In early 2020, the Montana Board of Nursing approved expanding Carroll’s nursing program to include an Accelerated Nursing option. The program is for students who have earned a bachelor’s degree in any field and want to complete more coursework to become a licensed Registered Nurse. These students graduated in 15 months with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Anthrozoology instructor and recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Teaching Award, Molly Sumridge will provide the faculty address during the ceremony. In addition, Cech will provide the president’s address to the graduates.

The class of 2022 senior speaker will be Megan Michelotti of Butte, who is graduating with a double major in communications and public relations. She was elected by her fellow classmates to speak on their behalf.

Additionally, the college will be honoring the achievements of exceptional faculty, staff and students with the Outstanding Teaching Award, Distinguished Scholar Award, Excellence in Service Award, Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for Outstanding Scholarship for the student(s) with the highest GPA, the Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship, and the Raymond G. Hunthausen Outstanding Service Award.

A schedule of commencement activities is as follows:

Saturday

9:30 a.m., Baccalaureate Mass, Cathedral of St. Helena. Due to limited seating in the Cathedral, admission to Baccalaureate is by ticket only. Doors to the Cathedral open at 8:15 a.m.

1 p.m., Commencement, Nelson Stadium. Commencement will be held in Nelson Stadium, rain or shine. No tickets are required for entrance as unlimited guests are allowed per graduate for the outdoor ceremony. Stadium gates will open for seating at noon. The general public is welcome to attend.

Commencement details as well as a link to the livestream are available at www.carroll.edu/commencement.

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at philip.drake@helenair.com and 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0