Eddies Corner, a restaurant, gasoline station and lounge which for 72 years has served a popular roadside stop at the junction of U.S. highways 87 and 191 about 17 miles west of Lewistown, is changing ownership from the Bauman family, according to a post on social media.

Jennifer Bauman Hungerford posted March 6 on Facebook that new ownership would be taking over March 14. She did not say who the new owners are.

Ot and Duke Bauman bought the restaurant, gas station, mechanic shop and truck stop in 1951, she said.

“The Bauman family has worked hard through the years to make Eddies Corner a dependable stop for people on a long drive, providing snacks, bathrooms, gas and a place to stretch weary legs,” Hungerford wrote. “

The restaurant has fed many a lonely truckdriver, as well as hungry farmers looking for a hot lunch, late night party-ers and local families who wanted to go out for a good dinner and give mom a break,” she said.

“I'm proud of my extended family, and the years of dedication and hard work that went into providing a livelihood not only for themselves but for others as well,” Hungerford said.

She said the last 30 years of Eddies Corner were under the ownership of Joe and Laurie Bauman, who have guided and built Eddies Corner into its current rendition.

“If you get a chance in the next week to stop by the ‘Corner,’ make sure to say hello and share a memory!” she wrote.