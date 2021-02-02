Eck stepping down from Friendship Center in Helena

Jenny Eck said Tuesday she will be stepping down as executive director of the Friendship Center on April 2 to pursue an international fellowship in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Eck, who has been leading the Friendship Center since July of 2018, described her departure as “bittersweet.”

“I have loved my time here and am passionate about the mission,” she said in an email. “This is an incredible organization with deep roots in our community.”

The Friendship Center states it is the only organization in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and stalking through safe shelter, crisis response and advocacy. It provides confidential services for free to people who have suffered from these types of violence.

The executive director position will be posted on the Friendship Center’s website.

Eck, who served as House minority leader in the 2017 legislative session, has been awarded the Rotary Peace Fellowship, a full scholarship which will allow her to pursue her master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.