Eck stepping down from Friendship Center in Helena

Jenny Eck said Tuesday she will be stepping down as executive director of the Friendship Center on April 2 to pursue an international fellowship in Peace and Conflict Resolution.
Eck, who has been leading the Friendship Center since July of 2018, described her departure as “bittersweet.”
“I have loved my time here and am passionate about the mission,” she said in an email. “This is an incredible organization with deep roots in our community.”
The Friendship Center states it is the only organization in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and stalking through safe shelter, crisis response and advocacy. It provides confidential services for free to people who have suffered from these types of violence.
The executive director position will be posted on the Friendship Center’s website.
Eck, who served as House minority leader in the 2017 legislative session, has been awarded the Rotary Peace Fellowship, a full scholarship which will allow her to pursue her master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.
Due to the pandemic, Eck said she will begin her studies remotely from Helena, with the hopes of traveling to Australia by mid-summer.
The Friendship Center’s Board Chair, Katie Loveland, praised Eck, saying she is leaving the organization in a healthy position.
“She has worked to diversify funding sources, expand our staff team, overhaul our policies and procedures, update our branding, strengthen our relationships within the community, and raise awareness about domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking,” Loveland said.
Eck said the Friendship Center has “grown to meet the ever-increasing need for our services while holding ourselves to the highest standards of trauma-informed care for our clients.”
In 2019, the Friendship Center helped 113 victims of sexual assault. It also provided 10,787 nights of safe shelter to 144 adults and children fleeing violence. It provided 7,000 services to 671 people.
Its 24-hour hotline is 406-442-6800.